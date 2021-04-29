Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SEngine Precision Medicine to Present Pan Cancer Data on Predictive Value of PARIS® Test at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEngine Precision Medicine, a precision oncology company that pre-tests drugs on live tumor specimens employing its CLIA certified PARIS® Test, today announced that new data from a study summarizing the predictive value of the PARIS® Test across solid tumor cancers will be presented during a poster session (abstract number 2602) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, to be held virtually June 4-8, 2021.

Details related to the poster presentation are as follows:
Title: A cancer organogram test as a guide for oncology treatments in solid tumors: an analysis of 628 tests in 419 patients
First Author: Astrid Margossian, MD, PhD
Senior Author: Carla Grandori, MD, PhD
Abstract Number: 2602
Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics— Immunotherapy

About PARIS® Test 
The PARIS® Test is a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses integrating knowledge of cancer genomics with drug sensitivity testing of patient-derived live cells combined with robotics and AI-driven computational tools. SEngine’s CLIA certified PARIS® Test generates actionable drug sensitivity reports for patients and is applicable to all solid tumors including colon, breast, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Cancer-derived cells grown in 3D outside the body maintain the functionality of the original tumor as well as its genomic characteristics. For cancers where a treatment path is not clear, such as many metastatic and recurrent cancers, the PARIS® Test provides crucial information to treating physicians to match the right drug to the right patient.

About SEngine Precision Medicine
SEngine Precision Medicine Inc. is a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived 3D cultures utilizing patient specific tumor cells. As a spin-out from the world-renowned Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, SEngine is leveraging over two decades of R&D in diagnostics and drug discovery. The Company is commercializing the PARIS® Test, a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses integrating knowledge of cancer genomics with phenotypic testing of patient-derived live cells combined with robotics and AI-driven computational tools. SEngine’s CLIA certified PARIS® Test generates actionable drug sensitivity reports for patients with solid tumors. SEngine is also pursuing drug discovery via strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical / pharma companies by deploying its precision oncology platform.

Contact:
Stephanie Carrington
stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com
