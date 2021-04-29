Lincoln Property Company Ranked Second Largest Multifamily Manager By 2021 NMHC 50

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Property Company has been named the second largest multifamily manager for the seventh consecutive year according to the 2021 National Multifamily Housing Council’s 50 rankings. With 210,183 units under management in 2021, their unit count climbed 6,841 units from the previous year, an astonishing feat given the nationwide setbacks brought on in 2020.



“Growth during a global pandemic is something we’re proud of as a company but we should also be proud of as an industry, for weathering the storm,” said Scott Wilder, Lincoln Property Company’s President of Residential Management. “2021 is already in full-force after Lincoln’s recent acquisition of the multifamily property management business of The Excelsior Group. We’re excited to expand our reach throughout Minnesota and the country.”

In addition, Lincoln climbed the list of Largest Apartment Owners to position 17, previously ranking 18 last year. The Dallas based company currently owns 53,132 units across the continental United States.

"2021 is off to a great start for our development and acquisition programs," said Chase Erickson, Portfolio Manager and VP of Investments for Lincoln. "Alongside our partner, Cadillac Fairview, we look forward to substantial growth in our portfolio of best-in-class assets."

Lincoln Property Company has ranked on the NMHC 50 list for all 32 years since its debut in 1989. Founded in 1965, the company has been able to adapt over the years through a multitude of economic downturns and industry altering events, like the recession in the early ’80s, the dot-com bubble burst of the early 2000s, the Great Recession, and now the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Margette Hepfner, LPC’s COO of Residential Management, added, “The resilience of our team throughout the pandemic has been incredible to witness. Our people adapted in an instant to working remote, virtual and self-guided tours, and heightened sanitizing procedures. With a heavy percentage of residents now working from their apartments, we’re having to rethink floorplans, amenities, and ways to optimize space for the future, whatever that future might look like. We’re extremely proud of our people for their hard work and willingness to adapt and evolve. Lincoln is looking forward to a great year ahead.”

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Its national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on Lincoln’s ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services.

Media Contact:

Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President - Marketing & Communications

214-740-3300 | corporate@lpsi.com

SOURCE Lincoln Property Company