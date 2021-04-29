Onit Releases a New, Modern Look for Its Workflow Automation and AI Platforms and Products

New User Interface for Enterprise Legal Management, Contract Lifecycle Management and Workflow Solutions Maximizes Productivity for Corporate Legal Departments and the Businesses They Serve

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today introduced a new look and feel for its products. The enhanced design allows corporate legal professionals, Onit App builders and business collaborators in departments such as compliance, sales and IT to create, collaborate and get more done in fewer clicks. Video is available here.

When paired with Onit’s no-code platforms, Apptitude for workflow automation and the AI-based Precedent for business intelligence, the intuitive experience enables corporate legal to build business solutions, gain greater user adoption and maximize productivity.

“With Onit, it’s about working the way you think. We’re making it easier with every new product enhancement and experience for in-house counsel to practice law and offset inefficiency. Our new look serves the same mission, making it even simpler to navigate and complete tasks so that our customers can focus on higher-value contributions,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit.

Onit Process Builder – A Visual Interface for Onit App Building

A crucial, complementary feature to Onit’s new look is Process Builder. Introduced last summer as part of its workflow platform Apptitude, Process Builder allows users to build and manage business logic and workflows with a visual interface. Builders configure logic by dragging and dropping actions and groups of actions exactly where they need to go, meaning corporate legal can quickly build Apps without relying on or waiting for technical resources. To date, more than 5,500 Apps and 130 solutions have been constructed on Apptitude, covering use cases for business continuity, trade association approval and management, fund management and more.

Onit also hosted its Hack the House competition last fall, where five teams of Onit Fortune 500 customers, industry partners and staff experts built Apps in the span of three weeks. The Apps helped overcome challenges related to diversity, IP, compliance and more. You can read more about the Apps and the business needs behind them here.

Onit’s new look is now available. Customers can reach out to their account managers to learn more or view the video here. To schedule a demo, visit here.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform how Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

