Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,974 in the last 365 days.

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Events in May 2021

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi management will participate in three upcoming investor events in May 2021:

  • A Cowen Inc. Institutional Investor Call is being held on Monday, May 3, 2021. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder is scheduled to host a group investor call at 2:00 p.m. ET.

  • Alliance Global Partners’ Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference is being held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury is scheduled to host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

  • Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Virtual Conference is being held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder is scheduled to give a Company Presentation at 11:30 a.m. ET and host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Events in May 2021

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.