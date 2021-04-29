Zafin Appoints Dubie Cunningham as Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth to Lead the Company’s Expansion Initiatives

With her deep expertise in digital transformation and financial services technology, Cunningham will ensure Zafin is positioned for rapid growth

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform for the next generation of banking, today announces the appointment of Dubie Cunningham as executive vice president of strategic growth. She will harness her more than 25 years of experience in financial services technology and digital transformation to support Zafin’s growth strategy with a focus on organic and inorganic initiatives.



Zafin is a global SaaS leader empowering banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues while ensuring fair outcomes. The trusted fintech provides a cloud-native product and pricing platform, allowing banks to remain agile and efficient through digital transformation and core modernization.



“Zafin’s innovative technology and long-standing, global presence in the industry solidifies its position for rapid growth,” said Cunningham. “In joining Zafin, my focus is to lead the strategy behind the global growth plan and ensure Zafin is providing the innovative and technology-driven experiences bank customers and employees expect.”



Before her appointment as EVP of strategic growth at Zafin, Cunningham was an investment partner at ScaleUp, one of Canada’s leading early-stage venture funds focused on Canadian technology firms. She also served as the head of innovation at Scotiabank, where her team excelled at investing in and partnering with fintechs around the world to drive digital transformation. She has also held roles in financial services technology and corporate development at HP, AT&T and Symcor.



“I’m confident that Dubie’s experience, combined with her passion for banking innovation will make her a great addition to Zafin’s leadership team,” said Al Karim Somji, co-founder and CEO of Zafin. “Her expertise will allow us to further build upon the strengths of our platform and accelerate our expansion in the marketplace.”



To learn more about Zafin, please visit: https://zafin.com/



About Zafin

Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less.

