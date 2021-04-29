Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Celebrates Opening of New Cancer Center in Tallahassee

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) physicians and senior leaders gathered this week for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the newly built cancer center in Tallahassee. Located at 2351 Phillips Road, the facility replaces the two existing FCS clinic locations in Leon County. With nearly double the amount of space, the state-of-the-art clinic improves access and convenience for patients, with 16 exam rooms (previously 12) and 62 infusion treatment chairs (previously 42), along with PET/CT scan technology, centralized laboratory and pathology, an oral oncolytic specialty pharmacy, access to clinical trials and care management services for patients participating in value-based care initiatives.

Medical oncologists Viralkumar Bhanderi, MD, Paresh Patel, MD and Scott Tetreault, MD began providing care to patients in Tallahassee in 2012. Services were expanded in 2020 to encompass comprehensive care for women, with the addition of gynecologic oncologist Margarett Ellison, MD.

“FCS continues to set the benchmark for community oncology,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “We are proud of our 37-year history across Florida and our proven track record of providing access to everything cancer patients need under one roof.” Walcker acknowledged the outstanding efforts of the FCS Tallahassee physicians and team members for accomplishing the opening of the expanded new facility concurrent with providing care to patients without disruption amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to many more years of providing care to the residents of this vibrant and growing community,” said Dr. Tetreault.

“With everything located under one roof, we can provide our patients with expanded opportunities to participate in clinical trial research, which has led to rapid advancements in cancer screening and treatment,” Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Margarett Ellison added, “Our new facility combines cutting-edge technology and advanced treatments in a calming, patient-focused atmosphere. We are dedicated to providing world-class treatments to community residents.”

# # #

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment

Michelle Robey, Vice President of Marketing Florida Cancer Specialists (813) 767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com Maryalice Keller, Corporate Communications Manager Florida Cancer Specialists (585) 314-0172 Maryalice.Keller@FLCancer.com