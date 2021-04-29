Yanimed Announces Joint Venture with Guangdong Guyun Medical Technology Co., ltd to Strengthen Its Footprint in the US Medical Consumable Industry

/EIN News/ -- Yanimed, the Malta-based producer of nitrile gloves and protective masks, has just entered into a joint venture with Chinese nitrile gloves manufacturer Guangdong Guyun Medical Technology Co., ltd. This collaboration will lead to the formation of the new brand Yanimed – YaniPure, exclusively for the US market.



NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yanimed announced today that it has entered into a joint venture with Guangdong Guyun Medical Technology Co., ltd, a Chinese manufacturing company dedicated to R&D, production, and manufacturing of disposable medical products including nitrile gloves. A Malta-based brand owned and operated by Blokkx Ltd., Yanimed is a noted manufacturer of latex-free nitrile gloves that offer best comfort and effective allergy protection. By joining hands with Guyun Medical, Blokkx Ltd. has taken a firm step towards emerging as a potent force in the medical consumable industry in the US.



Nitrile gloves from Yanimed are latex-free examination gloves that are well tolerated by the skin. Because of its low-irritant nature, the product is suitable for allergy sufferers and individuals with sensitive skin. The company’s range of products also includes Yanisoft nitrile gloves with excellent skin compatibility.

The JV between Yanimed and Guyun Medical comprises of a deal for the creation of Yanimed – YaniPure, a new brand that will operate exclusively in the US market. As a result of this alliance, the two organizations will work in tandem to build a distribution network serving hospital groups in the US, providing high quality gloves now and post pandemic. The two companies will also form a strategic partnership, making Yanimed the US representative for Guyun Medical.

“Yanimed is pleased to expand its long-term relationship with Guyun Medical as we continue our efforts to become a key player in the medical consumable industry in the United States," said Sergio Raygada, CEO US Operations, Yanimed. "This joint venture will allow us to accelerate our expansion plan and grow our brand value.”

Guyun Medical is a high-demand supplier in the American and European markets. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has been constantly engaged in efforts to increase its production capacity. Guyun Medical already has more than 100 international certifications including EN455, EN374, CE, ISO9001, and is on the verge of receiving its 510k certification from the FDA.

“As a leader in medical consumable industry, we are very excited to extend our production footprint and expand our reach in the US. Combination of the strengths of Yanimed and Guyun Medical in our world-class production facility creates a win-win situation for both. We are confident that Yanimed/Guyun soon become a strong player in the post pandemic US market,” said Jack Hoo, the owner of Guyun Medical.

To find out more about Yanimed, please visit https://yanimed.com/

About Yanimed: Yanimed is a brand of Blokkx Ltd. based in Malta. Under the brand-name Yanimed, the company produces protective articles like nitrile gloves and protective masks. All its products are manufactured in selected factories in Asia, mainly from Vietnam, China, and Malaysia that meet stringent quality standards.

About Guyun Medical: Guyun Medical is a Chinese manufacturing company committed to R&D, production, and manufacturing of disposable medical products. The company has production lines for nitrile examination gloves, and its products have high demand in the US and Europe. Guyun Medical disposable nitrile medical examination glove daily production capability reach 40,000,000pieces per day, Guyun Medical also the partner-factory of medical PPE products in USA, France, Italy. To find out more about Guyun Medical please visit www.guyunmedical.com.

Contact:

Website: https://yanimed.com/

Email: info@yanimed.com

Phone: + 44 330 02 7 02 07

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0aff9cb5-ada6-487e-b81d-4d9d6ea3b53f