Medigus: Charging Robotics Ltd. Completed First Technological Milestone of its Robot for Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicles

OMER, Israel, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, announced today that Charging Robotics Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Medigus, completed a first technological milestone in the proof of concept of its autonomous robotic charging pad for wireless charging of electric vehicles.

Charging Robotics completed the assembly and testing of its robot, showing it can be directed to find a specific spot under the vehicle and optimize its position for high-efficiency wireless charging. Charging Robotics intends to further integrate charging components onto the robotic platform to complete the proof of concept in full.

Charging Robotics is developing an on-demand autonomous charging system to be used anywhere, anytime. The wireless charging system being developed is intended to have self-aligning capabilities to electric vehicle battery chargers. The autonomous Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) technology, once developed, is intended to seamlessly and efficiently charge the vehicle upon demand, it will carry the Wireless Power Transfer from a charging station or charging truck, to a customer’s vehicle that needs electric charging.

