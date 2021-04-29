Eco Innovation Releases New Video of its Sustainability Mission and Vision

/EIN News/ -- VAN NUYS, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC:ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is pleased to announce the release of a new video developed by the Company to help current and prospective investors better understand the mission and market positioning of Eco Innovation Group.



View the new video Here. The video may also be found on the Company’s website at www.ecoig.com.

Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group, commented, “This video is a very straightforward account of why this Company exists: we believe – not just in creating a more sustainable future for the planet and everyone and everything living here, but in the idea that this mission also necessarily represents where investors will find the most robust returns on invested capital over time. It isn’t one or the other. There is no longer a trade-off between capitalism and environmentalism. Innovations that deliver new, more sustainable solutions to everyday needs will be the big winners that drive the big returns in the decade to come. Our vision, mission, and value proposition are all built on that central premise.”

The video covers the major concepts that define Eco Innovation Group as well as the core tools and methods the Company relies on to achieve its objectives.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

