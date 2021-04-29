Ninepoint Announces Filing of Final Prospectus by Ninepoint Bitcoin ETF and Provides Update on Conversion of Bitcoin Trust From Closed-End Investment Fund Into Exchange-Traded Fund

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.



TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP, the manager (the “Manager” or “Ninepoint”) of Ninepoint Bitcoin ETF (the “ETF”), is pleased to announce that the ETF has filed a final prospectus and received a receipt for its final prospectus from the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

As previously announced, the unitholders (“Unitholders”) of Bitcoin Trust (“Bitcoin Trust”) approved the conversion (the “Conversion”) of Bitcoin Trust from a closed-end investment fund into the ETF at a special meeting of Unitholders held on April 19, 2021. Subject to applicable regulatory and stock exchange approvals, the Conversion is expected to occur on or about May 6, 2021 (the “Effective Date”). On the Effective Date, units of Bitcoin Trust will be converted to units of the ETF on a 1:1 basis. Unitholders are not required to take any action in order to be recognized as holders of units of the ETF following the Conversion.

Bitcoin Trust will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under its current ticker symbols (TSX: BITC.U; BITC.UN) until the Effective Date. Subject to the fulfillment of TSX requirements, after the Conversion, the units of the ETF will continue to trade on the TSX in US dollars under the symbol “BITC.U” and will trade on the TSX in Canadian dollars under the symbol “BITC”.

In addition, in connection with the Conversion, the Manager has determined that the ETF will use the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate Index (the “MVIBBR”), rather than the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Bitcoin Index (the “MVIBTC”), to value the ETF’s bitcoin as of the Effective Date. The MVIBBR uses the top 5 rated bitcoin trading platforms, as reviewed and rated by MVIS’ CryptoCompare Benchmark Rating, and the Manager believes using the MVIBBR makes it more transparent for investors to track the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin, and is more efficient administratively. Like the MVIBTC, the MVIBBR reliably values bitcoin, is maintained by a well-regarded financial services firm, and is regarded in the market to be the one of the primary and reliable indexes against which to track the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the ETF, the Conversion or Bitcoin Trust please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com .

Media Contact:

Wealth Matters Consulting

Mary Victoria Falzarano

561-578-0697

MVF@WEALTHMATTERSCONSULTING.COM

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the ETF and Bitcoin Trust. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the ETF, Bitcoin Trust nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.