Kratos Celebrates National Work Zone Awareness Week with Launch of Colorado’s Second Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance unmanned systems, announced today – on the first day of National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week – that a second Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator (ATMA) has now been deployed in the State of Colorado in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT’s second ATMA completed the Colorado Autonomous Mobility Task Force validation process, receiving approval for use in Southern Colorado Paint Striping Operations. The validation included demonstration of various key operational parameters, such as high-accuracy navigation, active safety systems, and obstacle detect/avoid, as well as a demonstration of system control features such as adjustment of vehicle-to-vehicle gap settings, preprogrammed lateral offsets, and Human Machine Interface (HMI) situational awareness.

In 2017, CDOT deployed its first ATMA, which is currently in operation just north of Denver. The driverless version of mobile crash barriers, which have been recognized by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) as an “Infrastructure Gamechanger” in the organization’s 2021 Report Card for American Infrastructure, removes the human from the most dangerous assignment in mobile highway operations and helps Colorado improve upon the goal of National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week: Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ce777a7-1fa3-4106-be90-52af21ed0796.

Maynard Factor, Vice President of Business Development, said, “Deployment of the second ATMA in Colorado is a significant milestone to the ATMA initiative and a testament to what can be accomplished as part of an Industry and State Agency collaboration with a common vision of adapting leading edge Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technology towards a solution to increase Work Zone Safety for the men and women maintaining our critical roadway infrastructure.”

In the commercial highway maintenance industry, driving a Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) is one of the most dangerous task assignments in the work zone. The TMA vehicle functions as a human-driven mobile crash barrier following behind slow moving highway maintenance operations shielding those workers and equipment from errant drivers entering the work zone. Workers assigned to drive the TMA are at serious risk of lifelong injury if/when their TMA is impacted by another vehicle which can range from a family sedan to an 80,000-pound plus tanker truck traveling at 60 mph or more. In the United States, there are more than 12 crash-related fatalities every week in the road work zone. By removing the human from the most dangerous assignment in mobile highway operations, Kratos’ driverless ATMA has the potential to save lives and change this deadly trend.

Kratos Unmanned Systems’ ATMAs, developed in collaboration with Royal Truck & Equipment, the nation’s largest producer of TMA vehicles, have driven more than 2,000 miles since launch in 2017, and in addition to the ongoing deployment in Colorado, Kratos ATMAs have been deployed in California, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, and Tennessee, as well as the United Kingdom.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information, please visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 27, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com