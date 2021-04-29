BetterLife Files Patent for Invention of Novel Subcutaneous Implant to Prevent Drug Diversion of LSD and Other Psychedelic Drugs

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that it has applied for patent protection of its novel implantable subcutaneous product and its use in the prevention of psychedelic drug diversion.



LSD and psilocybin microdosing are currently in multiple ongoing clinical trials. One major overlooked issue is the possibility of the patient consuming a full psychedelic dose of psilocybin or LSD as opposed to the prescribed microdose or resale of the drugs to someone other than the patient. BetterLife's invention has solved this problem by use of an implant administered by in-office procedure performed by a physician. The technical specification includes the option for a pulsatile release in accordance with current microdosed psychedelic protocols as well as an extended duration of release.

Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife, commented, “Controlled substances, including but not limited to psychedelic drugs such as LSD and psylocibin, have recently become of interest for the treatment of mental health disorders among other medical indications. A problem associated with the dispensing of controlled substances is the risk of the patient self-administering a larger dose than prescribed. This can result in addiction, intoxication, overdose, and possibly death. The application of our novel implantable subcutaneous product will enable widespread use of such drugs without the associated risks of unintentional misdosing or intentional diversion.”

BetterLife’s novel implantable subcutaneous product allows for the administration of one or more drugs. It can be potentially used for extended release or other controlled release needs. In addition to overcoming the drug diversion issue, it will potentially greatly assist in reducing the burden on patients as well as associated healthcare costs for certain repeat dosing treatments.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of next generation psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders. Utilizing drug delivery platform technologies, BetterLife is refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus.

