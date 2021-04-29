Historic First San Francisco Bitcoin House, 20Mission, to Auction NFT Lease for 75 years

Turnkey Co-Living Spaces in the Heart of Silicon Valley’s Startup Community go for $1 per month, all utilities and property taxes included

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– 20Mission (http://www.20mission.com/), a pioneering startup community and co-living space for creatives, technology and entrepreneurship in San Francisco, will launch a first-of-its-kind auction of spaces in this historic building, minted as NFTs on May 5th. Ownership of each NFT gives the opportunity to sign a 75-year lease at only $1 USD a month. Besides the real estate asset, auction winners will also receive an additional NFT that gives them an exclusive right to use their space as a virtual asset. NFTs representing each space will be minted on a peer-to-peer NFT marketplace starting May 5th.

Developed by Jered Kenna, early Bitcoin exchange pioneer and founder of the first Bitcoin exchange in the US, 20Mission is a crypto landmark and location of the very first Bitcoin house, which was the first to accept Bitcoin for rent. It hosted the first San Francisco Bitcoin meetups, first Bitcoin art show, starred as a location for the first documentary about Bitcoin: The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin in 2014, and served as the founding location for both TradeHill and Ripple, as Jered introduced future CEO Chris Larsen to Ripple on the roof. 20Mission now features luxurious co-living spaces in the heart of San Francisco, fully equipped for turnkey living with a built-in, neighboring startup community to foster entrepreneurship.

“NFTs have made a huge impact on virtual real estate with sales of digital homes, but there’s a largely untapped market for real property tied to NFTs,” said Jered Kenna, Founder and CEO of 20Mission. “20Mission is introducing an entirely new model that will shake things up in the real estate market, allowing auction winners to rent co-living spaces on a 75-year lease for a San Francisco property for a fraction of the cost with no utility payments and no taxes ever.”

The auction starting price for the NFTs of every room will be set according to the size, location and amenities of each coliving space. Bidders will also be able to purchase NFTs for virtual access to any future 20mission virtual properties.

ABOUT 20Mission:

20Mission is a 41-room coliving community in San Francisco, geared toward art, technology and entrepreneurship in the heart of the Mission District. The space is composed of commercial spaces, and individual rooms, fully equipped for turnkey living.

