VisitPay CEO Kent Ivanoff Named a Top 50 CEO by Healthcare Technology Report

After a momentous year of company growth, Kent's recognition as a top healthcare technology CEO is further validation of VisitPay’s leadership in the category

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Technology Report, a comprehensive source for business news, investment activity, and corporate actions within the healthcare technology industry, has awarded VisitPay co-founder and CEO Kent Ivanoff as one of the Top 50 CEOs in healthcare technology of 2021 . This year’s awardees represent some of the most accomplished executives in healthcare technology, and Ivanoff’s leadership has been critical in developing industry leading patient financial engagement and a compassionate, patient-centered billing experience. As a result of Ivanoff’s industry leadership, VisitPay has risen to occupy 10% of the not-for-profit hospital market.



“VisitPay was designed to revolutionize the patient payment experience, increasing both patient loyalty and financial results for healthcare providers while streamlining the payment process from end to end,” the Healthcare Technology Report said in the award statement. “Since then, VisitPay has expanded to serve millions of patients for enterprise health systems with almost $100 billion in net patient revenue.”

As VisitPay continues to grow at record pace, Ivanoff is committed to improving every patient’s financial experience. Under his influence, VisitPay has launched several initiatives to help providers navigate the pandemic and offer critical resources to their patients -- including the Financial Relief Accelerator and a series of CFO roundtable discussions for providers to share strategies, learnings, and expertise. Ivanoff’s recognition by Healthcare Technology further validates VisitPay’s growth and leadership among health systems nationwide.

“VisitPay looks at the patient experience from all sides - healthcare, technology, and finance,” said Ivanoff. “Patient-centered care isn’t confined to the hospital anymore, it must be end-to-end. The financial element of a patient’s experience is critical, and as a representative of our broader team, I am honored to be recognized for improving the patient financial experience.”

According to a recent VisitPay survey of over 1,600 Americans, medical bills were a top source of stress for 3 in 5 respondents. Yet when it comes to the top priority bills to pay off, medical bills were ranked last compared to other bills. This discrepancy continues to be a major focus for Ivanoff, who continuously advocates for a streamlined, flexible patient billing experience. VisitPay recently renewed 100% of its customer contracts for 2021, a testament to Ivanoff’s leadership in the industry. Ivanoff intends to continue using his influence in the industry to push for compassionate, end-to-end financial care.

About VisitPay

Founded in 2010, VisitPay is the leader in patient financial engagement. The company’s third-generation cloud-based platform is used by the nation’s largest and most innovative health systems to deliver transparency, choice, and control to patients managing healthcare payments and transactions. Through VisitPay, patients can access a comprehensive accounting of their financial obligations, as well as critical health plan and healthcare information, via a health system-branded portal. VisitPay’s proprietary analytics tailor consistent and fully compliant financing options that meet the unique needs of patients and their families, creating a simplified billing experience that drives both higher payment rates and improved patient satisfaction scores. VisitPay’s investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Flare Capital Partners, and Ascension Ventures.