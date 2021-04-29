Oportun Joins the Human Rights Campaign Business Coalition for the Equality Act

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide hardworking people with responsible, affordable, and credit-building alternatives to payday and auto title loans, today announced that it has joined the Human Rights Campaign Business Coalition for the Equality Act (H.R.5).

“Every person has a fundamental right to equality, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender, age, nationality, or race, and we are proud to join the Human Rights Campaign Business Coalition and the hundreds of businesses that support the Equality Act” said Ezra Garrett, SVP of Public Affairs and Impact at Oportun. “This important legislation aims to protect every person who identifies as LGBTQ+ from discrimination, and we call on Congress to move the Equality Act forward.”

The Business Coalition for the Equality Act is a group of leading U.S. employers that support the Equality Act, proposed federal legislation that would provide the same basic protections to LGBTQ+ people as are provided to other protected groups under federal law.

Highlighting the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, the company recently disclosed in its first annual Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability report that the majority of Oportun employees, along with every level of management, from front-line supervisors to the Board of Directors, identify as women or people of color.

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than 4 million loans and over $10 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

