mPrest Appoints Andrew Bennett as CEO Amid Global Commercialization and Sales Efforts of its mDERMS Intelligent Grid Management System

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel and BOULDER, Colo., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPrest, a leading developer and provider of distributed asset orchestration and optimization software for energy, defense, and commercial markets, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Andrew Bennett as Chief Executive Officer of mPrest Inc., its U.S.-based commercial arm focusing primarily on application in energy markets.



Bennett is a highly accomplished executive in the energy and software market. Most recently, he was responsible for running global sales for the AI Applications business unit at IBM, focused on enterprise asset management, IoT, and supply chain management. Prior to IBM, Bennett served as the SVP of Energy for Schneider Electric North America, where he joined following its acquisition of Telvent where he had managed its utility business. Bennett is based in Boulder, CO as the latest member of mPrest’s growing North America-based team.

In his new role at mPrest, Bennett will guide the company through the current high-growth period of adoption for new energy technologies and concepts. As new distributed energy resources (DER) come online, and the grid struggles to effectively manage energy deployment, utilities and industry channel partners alike are expected to adopt scalable software to support massive behind-the-meter integration. As mPrest’s presence in North American energy markets continues to grow, Bennett’s experience in talent acquisition, global sales and marketing positioning, and operations make him the ideal individual for the role.

“The energy revolution is taking place now, with companies and countries focused on decentralization, decarbonization, and digitization of their energy systems,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of mPrest Inc. “At the heart of that transformation is the management of the distributed energy resources, and mPrest is the clear leader in the market, with a proven track record of delivering end-to-end processes built to aid in the visualization and integration of front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter assets. I simply could not be more excited to join this amazing team and take part in the next phase of the company."

mPrest has built its mDERMS distributed energy resource management system from the ground up, creating a solution that is less rigid in architecture and enables companies and users to scale, not replace, their existing distribution management systems (DMS) and advanced distribution management solutions (ADMS). mDERMS uniquely acts as a system-of-systems, integrating not only with SCADA software, DMS and ADMS systems, but also with third-party distributed energy resources (DERs), virtual power plant (VPP) operators and microgrid management systems. This suite of applications revolutionizes the way energy companies, distribution and transmission utilities and energy retailers manage their energy systems.

"Since our founding in 2003, mPrest has been on an amazing journey from Iron Dome to the internet of energy, with over 25M assets managed and orchestrated by our software,” said Natan Barak, mPrest's CEO and Co-founder. “mPrest has developed the next-generation mDERMS software platform to manage and optimize energy efficiency with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IOT. We are thrilled to expand our world-class leadership team with the recruitment of Andy Bennett, as part of our strategy to accelerate our growth in North American markets and strengthen our position as a global leader.

“The Board and I are confident that Andy is the right person to build on the momentum we have created in the market and to fulfill our mission to lead the digital revolution in the energy market. He is a seasoned leader with significant experience working in the energy industry, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to customers. We are lucky to have him as our CEO.”

About mPrest

Leveraging its unparalleled experience and expertise in real-time mission-critical command and control software, mPrest has developed the world-leading distributed asset orchestration and optimization software. mPrest’s micro-services based, real-time orchestration and optimization platform brings the power of AI and IoT to the digital transformation of various industries, from energy and smart cities, through oil & gas, connected cars, water, defense and other industry 4.0 applications. mPrest’s applications suite, including Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS) and Asset Health Management (AHM) are deployed on premise or in the cloud in record time in the most forward-looking and efficient organizations worldwide, including some of the world’s largest energy companies. mPrest’s vendor-agnostic product suite interfaces with millions of sensors, devices, machines, assets, subsystems, IT and OT applications, creating a system of systems that provides end-to-end visibility and control over complex and distributed operations. Visit us at www.mprest.com

