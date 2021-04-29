InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH Group Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via InvestorWire) InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH Group Inc. During the briefing, Wagner discussed the company’s goals and milestones in 2021, as well as providing an overview of RYAH’s business model and product offerings.

“The main item that we’re discussing is obviously our listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), with our ticker being ‘RYAH’,” Wagner said. “It was quite a long journey through a reverse takeover (RTO) transaction. We are very pleased to have some of our shareholders have access to the electronic markets after being with us for so many years, and we’re excited for achieving the next chapter of the company’s history.”

He then provided an introduction to RYAH and its offerings.

“I came to the company two years ago, and the reason why I came here from a different career was because I was completely floored by the amount of data this company had been collecting over years in plant-based medicine,” Wagner continued. “Essentially the company’s mission is both devices and data. I like to think of the company as a pioneering IoT device and digital care platform. We’re designed to capture complex datapoints to better enable doctors and clinics to create highly customized, personalized dosing regiments… and also to help governments make better regulatory decisions around plant-based medicine based on the data that we can provide and hopefully, eventually, encourage Big Pharma to make medical breakthroughs in plant-based medicine with our data analytics.”

Wagner then turned his attention to RYAH’s business model, providing a quick introduction to the company’s technology and detailing how it is using this portfolio to generate revenue.

“We partner with licensed formulation partners who can handle medicine – RYAH does not handle medicine, we are providing devices and data. We will create a customized mobile application for large clinical trials that locks in dosing and temperature to eliminate variabilities in the trials. Those clinical trials or formulation partners will fill our device cartridges with their medicine and distribute the product,” he added. “We will then provide not only the anonymous patient dosing data back to those partners, but we’ll also cross-reference the entire lab result of the strain associated with that dosing session with patient demographics and patient feedback. All of our partners can see exactly how their strains are working and have a better understanding of which strains work for which patients for which efficacy goals, depending on different demographics… As we are mainly a device company, we’ll be moving to a more balanced device and data solution where we will be charging for enterprise data access to this data lake.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH Group Inc., to learn more about Wagner’s professional background, RYAH’s recent milestones in the face of the global pandemic and the company’s operational goals for the balance of 2021 and beyond.

