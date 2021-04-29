Chiasma to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 6, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEEDHAM, Mass., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and to provide a business update.



Conference Call Details:

Thursday May 6, 2021, 5:00 PM ET

Domestic: 800-909-4761 International: 312-281-2942 Conference ID: 21993564 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144460

A live audio webcast of the call may also be accessed under "Events & Presentations" on the News & Investors section of the Company's website, https://ir.chiasma.com/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event. The archived webcast will be available for one year.



About Chiasma

Chiasma is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral therapies to improve the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. On June 26, 2020, Chiasma received FDA approval of MYCAPSSA for long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. MYCAPSSA, the first and only oral somatostatin analog approved by the FDA, is available for commercial sale. Chiasma is headquartered in Needham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

