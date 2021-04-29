Vertex Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2021 earnings and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.



First Quarter 2021 Earnings

Vertex will release first quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on May 13, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-4018 (USA) or 1-201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2021, through May 27, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13718842.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

David DeStefano, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Needham Technology & Media Virtual Conference on Monday, May 17, 2021, the William Blair Growth Stock Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, and the BofA Securities Global Technology Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations contact:

Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen

Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.

ir@vertexinc.com

610.312.2890

Company contact:

Tricia Schafer-Petrecz

Vertex, Inc.

tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com

484.595.6142



