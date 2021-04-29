Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Corporate Update and Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10th

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 10, 2021, to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



To access the conference call, investors are invited to dial (877) 407-9716 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 493-6779 (International). The conference ID number is 13719428. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event.

Contacts:

Investor Contacts

Tom McHugh

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (636) 449-1843

Email: tmchugh@avadel.com



Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: (212) 915-2564

Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Patrick Bursey

LifeSci Communications, LLC

Phone: (646) 970-4688

Email: pbursey@lifescicomms.com