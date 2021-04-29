Isoray To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

Conference Call is Thursday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

/EIN News/ -- RICHLAND, Wash., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 after the close of the U.S. stock markets on May 13, 2021.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-407-8035. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8035.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2199/40855. The webcast will be available until August 13, 2021 following the conference call.

Contact

Investor Relations: Mark Levin (501) 255-1910

Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747