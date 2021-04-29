Goal Achievement Expert, Sheréa VéJauan, Hosts a 30-day Self-Care Challenge.
Goal Achievement Expert, Sheréa VéJauan, Hosts a 30-day Self-Care Challenge.RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goal Achievement Expert, Sheréa VéJauan, is hosting a special experience for anyone looking to start their journey of creating a lifestyle of self-care
As we are getting more updates that the world is about to fully open back up, we may all be feeling different ways about that. In a matter of weeks, we’ll be back in our offices, running our businesses, and fighting heavy traffic again.
Sheréa VéJauan’s 30-day Self-care online challenge includes an invitation to a live kick-off Zoom call on Saturday, May 1st at 7:30 pm (PST), access to the Goal Slayers Bootcamp Private Facebook group, Sheréa VéJauan’s Self-care Vision Board Planner Download, Sheréa’s favorite self-care quotes, affirmations, recommended Reading list and more.
Before the challenge is over, you will have an opportunity to create a doable self-care schedule to continue your self-care journey.
“If you want to reach your life goals, self-care belongs on the top of your to-do list. When you protect your health and wellbeing, you give yourself the strength you need to succeed. Ironically, we often abandon self-care just when we need it the most.
Over the years, I have learned - the hard way – that if you don’t take time to rest, it will be forced upon you when it’s least convenient. ,” says Sheréa VéJauan.
All are invited to participate in this experience. For more information about this challenge and to register, please visit https://bit.ly/32PYp6C
Sheréa VéJauan
The Goal Setter's Club
+1 9512669004
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn