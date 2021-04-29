AGTC Announces Data to be Presented from the Ongoing XLRP and Achromatopsia Clinical Trials at the ARVO 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that data from the ongoing X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM) clinical trials will be presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting. Paul Yang, MD, PhD, will present interim data from the XLRP Phase 1/2 trial and Mark Pennesi, MD, PhD, will present interim data from the ACHM Phase 1/2 clinical trials.



Details of XLRP Presentation:

Session Title: Six-Month Findings from a Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Subretinal Gene Therapy Drug AGTC-501 for X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Show Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Macular Sensitivity



Lead Presenter: Paul Yang, MD, PhD, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Assistant Professor, XLRP Investigator

Session Date: Monday, May 3, 4:30-6:00 PM EDT

Details of ACHM Presentation :

Session Title: 12-Month Findings from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of Subretinal Gene Therapy Drugs for Achromatopsia

Lead Presenter: Mark Pennesi, MD, PhD, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Assistant Professor, ACHM Investigator

Session Date: Thursday, May 6, 5:15-6:45 PM EDT

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

