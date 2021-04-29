Acreage Names Katrina Yolen as Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the “Company”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF) a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S., today announced Katrina Yolen has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer effective April 28th.



“I am thrilled to welcome Katrina to the Acreage team and look forward to her significantly building brand awareness for our portfolio of brands,” said Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer of Acreage. “Katrina’s unique background, which combines traditional CPG brand management and cannabis, is exactly what Acreage needs to further expand its marketing and commercialization capabilities at the local, state, and national levels.”

Katrina brings a wealth of marketing and brand management experience spanning more than 15 years at iconic consumer packaged goods companies such as Kraft Foods and GlaxoSmithKline. Most recently, Ms. Yolen was the Senior Vice President of Marketing at another cannabis MSO, Curaleaf, where she built and led the marketing function. Prior to her role at Curaleaf, Katrina also held numerous marketing leadership roles at Dancing Deer Baking Company, Weetabix, and GlaxoSmithKline. Ms. Yolen began her marketing career at Kraft Foods/Nabisco where she held roles of increasing responsibility on brands such as Oreo, Ritz, and Kool Stuf toaster pastries.

Katrina received a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT ACREAGE

With its principal address in New York City, Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, the highly recognizable Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent edibles brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. More information is available at www.acreageholdings.com.

On June 27, 2019, Acreage implemented an arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations ‎Act (British Columbia) with Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth”), which was subsequently amended on September 23, 2020 (the “Amended Arrangement”)‎. Pursuant to the Amended Arrangement, ‎upon ‎the occurrence (or waiver by Canopy Growth) of changes in federal laws in the United States to permit the general cultivation, distribution and possession of marijuana (as defined in the relevant legislation) or to remove the regulation of such activities from the federal laws of the United States (the “Triggering Event”), Canopy Growth will, subject to the ‎satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, acquire ‎all of the issued and outstanding Class E subordinate voting shares (the “Fixed Shares”) on the basis of 0.3048 of a Canopy Growth share per ‎Fixed Share (following the automatic conversion of the Class F multiple voting shares and subject to adjustment ‎in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement entered into between Acreage and Canopy Growth on April 18, 2019, as amended on May 15, 2019 and on September 23, 2020).

In addition, Canopy Growth holds an option, exercisable at the discretion of Canopy Growth, to acquire all of the ‎issued and outstanding Class D subordinate voting shares (the “Floating Shares”) at the time that Canopy Growth acquires the Fixed Shares, for ‎cash or Canopy Growth shares, as Canopy Growth may determine, at a price per Floating Share based ‎upon the 30-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Floating Shares on the CSE relative to the trading price of the Canopy Growth shares at the time of the ‎occurrence or waiver of the Triggering Event, subject to a minimum price of US$6.41 per Floating Share.

For more information about the Amended Arrangement please see the Acreage proxy statement and management information circular dated August 17, 2020 (the “Circular”) and the respective ‎information circulars of each of Acreage and Canopy Growth dated May 17, 2019, which are available on ‎Acreage’s and Canopy Growth’s respective profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with the SEC on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. For additional information regarding ‎Canopy Growth, please see Canopy Growth’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

