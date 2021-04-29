Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,865 in the last 365 days.

Kinross to redeem $500 million in Senior Notes on June 1, 2021

/EIN News/ -- (All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross”) announced today it will redeem all of the outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due September 1, 2021 (the “Notes”), which have an aggregate principal amount of $500 million, on June 1, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the outstanding Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date, in accordance with the terms of the Notes. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue from and after the Redemption Date.

After the Notes are redeemed, $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of Kinross Senior Notes will remain outstanding, with the next maturity date on March 15, 2024 for $500 million in aggregate principal amount.

Questions regarding the redemption of the Notes issued by Kinross should be directed to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. at Wells Fargo, CTSO Mail Operations, 600 S 4th Street, 7th floor, Minneapolis MN 55415, or at 1-800-344-5128.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tom Elliott
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-3390
tom.elliott@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kinross to redeem $500 million in Senior Notes on June 1, 2021

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.