Inovalon Announces 2021 Virtual Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- BOWIE, Md., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The virtual Investor Day is expected to run approximately 2.5 hours. Executives from Inovalon will provide an overview and discussion of the Company’s vision, growth strategy, markets, cloud-based platform capabilities, and financial information.



Inovalon will webcast the event on the Investor Relations section of its website at www.inovalon.com. A replay of the event as well as a copy of all presentation materials will be available on its website following the event.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, all 25 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 24 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 580,000 clinical facilities, 336 million Americans, and 62 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

