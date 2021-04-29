COMPASS SELF STORAGE ANNOUNCES OPENING OF STATE-OF-THE-ART, FLAGSHIP STORE IN JUPITER, FLORIDA

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Ohio, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces their newest property, located at 50 Frederick Small Road in Jupiter, Florida. This newly constructed, state-of-the-art storage center offers best in class amenities. It represents the 26th Compass Self Storage location in Florida, and the 98th nationwide.



The Jupiter Compass Self Storage location has over 122,900 net rentable square feet and over 1,000 total units. At this newly developed storage center, Compass has partnered with Janus Nokē to offer smart locks; an entirely keyless entry system and gate access control system for customers at this property. These smart locks also notify the customer of motion sensor alarms and allow the customer to share their digital key, all through their custom app.



The Jupiter Compass Self Storage location has a full property backup generator and features several high bay unit options as well as drive up climate controlled units. It also has indoor units in an entirely climate controlled, multi-story building. In addition, this storage center also offers 24-hour digital surveillance and contact-less rentals.



“We are thrilled to be able to work with the City of Jupiter to develop and construct this class A storage center,” stated Todd Amsdell, President. “We have already been able to service many of the residents and businesses within the community and we just recently completed construction.”



Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options, to make it a one-stop solution for anyone moving their home or needing extra storage space for their business. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.



The above-mentioned development was completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

Katie Fete Compass Self Storage 216-469-9747 kfete@amsdellcompanies.com