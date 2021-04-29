Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Capitalxtend Group Ltd. Announces Accreditation Agency of Regulation and Development

Capitalxtend Group Ltd. bagged another achievement – Announces CFD regulation, further stirring up the world of financial trading!

/EIN News/ -- ALMATY, Kazakhstan, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitalxtend Group Ltd., a globally acclaimed and trusted foreign exchange broker, adds another feather to the cap – revolutionizing financial trading even further. The company has recently been registered as the Financial Service Provider with the Ministry of Economy.

Capitalxtend has received accreditation by the Agency of Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for CFD investment – payment processing including e-wallets, cryptocurrency activities, and foreign exchange services. As of 24/02/2021, the company is entitled to provide its financial services to customers within and outside the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company bears the business identification number - 201240028219.

Capitalxtend is a multi-asset, global brokerage firm that provides traders and investors with a seamless trading experience with an advanced and intuitive trading platform. The company currently offers financial services including the trading of a wide range of instruments i.e., Foreign exchange, CFDs, IndicesCommodities, Equities, and many other assets. The company operates as an offshore financial service provider, based out of Vincent and the Grenadines.

Capitalxtend team has been helping traders ace their trading journey since 2005 and has emerged as a leading financial service provider around the globe. The company specializes in leveraged trading, providing traders thousands of opportunities to trade the most popular assets and excel in both rising and falling markets. It is also equipped with intuitive tools such as CopytradingPartners Program, and more, which give the traders an edge in the market.

What sets Capitalxtend apart is its extraordinary trading tools, exceptionally flexible trading environment, lightning-fast execution, low spreads, 0% commission, and a great understanding of what the customers need to become successful in the financial world. Capitalxtend combined with MT4 create an exceptional trading experience where traders have everything at the tips of their fingers – an easy-to-use & easy-to-navigate trading platform, with full control over their finances!

