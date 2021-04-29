OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results

Broad-based strength supported by Team’s execution and strong consumer demand; Raising full year guidance to reflect continued sales and earnings outperformance

Record Revenue increased 74% to $329.6 million

Same-store sales increased 57%

Net income increased 10-times to $30.6 million, or $1.83 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA¹ increased 315% to $40.1 million

BUFORD, Ga., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Our business is firing on all cylinders, with fiscal second quarter revenues increasing to a record $330 million supporting a 315% increase in Adjusted EBITDA¹ compared to the prior year. Further, our high-margin finance & insurance and service, parts and other business lines continue to expand, underscoring the strength of our strategy to further diversify beyond new and used boats sales, providing another leg of growth for OneWater,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer at OneWater.

“As we implement our acquisition integration playbook, the addition of Tom George, Walker Marine and Roscioli, strengthens OneWater as we realize synergies and make operational improvements. The creation and expansion of OneWater Yacht Group will provide a broadened geographic footprint and expanded product portfolio. In addition, our technology investments continue to drive operational efficiencies across our business and enable us to capture a customer desire to get out on the water. I am extremely proud of our team’s ability to remain agile in today’s fast-paced, dynamic environment. We believe that current demand levels will remain heightened, as new and experienced boaters come to OneWater for our arsenal of premium boats and robust service capabilities,” Mr. Singleton concluded.

For the Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 $ Change % Change

(unaudited, $ in thousands) Revenues New boat sales $ 239,654 $ 132,719 $ 106,935 80.6% Pre-owned boat sales 56,082 38,186 17,896 46.9% Finance & insurance income 11,789 8,083 3,706 45.8% Service, parts & other sales 22,086 10,975 11,111 101.2% Total revenues $ 329,611 $ 189,963 $ 139,648 73.5%

Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue for the fiscal second quarter 2021 was $329.6 million, an increase of 73.5% compared to $190.0 million in fiscal second quarter 2020, driven by an increase in sales across all boating categories and higher finance & insurance and service, parts and other sales. During the fiscal second quarter 2021 same-store sales increased 57%.

Gross profit totaled $88.8 million for the fiscal second quarter 2021, compared to $44.6 million for the fiscal second quarter 2020. Gross profit margin of 26.9% increased 340 basis points compared to the prior year primarily due to a shift in the mix and size of boat models sold, the Company’s focus on dynamic pricing, increases in service, parts & other sales, finance & insurance, and the emphasis on meeting customer demand.

Fiscal second quarter 2021 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $48.3 million, or 14.7% of revenue, compared to $32.4 million, or 17.0% of revenue, in the fiscal second quarter of 2020. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was due to the Company’s ability to leverage its existing expense structure to support the increase in revenue.

Net income for the fiscal second quarter of 2021 totaled $30.6 million, compared to $3.0 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2020. The significant increase was primarily due to higher sales and gross margins on boats sold in the period and a reduction in interest expense.

Fiscal second quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (see reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures) increased to $40.1 million, compared to $9.7 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $76.7 million, an increase of $56.3 million compared to $20.4 million as of March 31, 2020.

Liquidity totaled in excess of $100 million on March 31, 2021 including cash on hand and availability on the revolving line of credit and floor plan credit facility. Total inventory as of March 31, 2021 decreased sequentially to $186.1 million compared to $196.1 million on December 31, 2020, primarily due to the increased sales and tight inventory across the industry.

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

Given the broad-based outperformance in the first half of fiscal year 2021, OneWater is increasing its outlook. For the fiscal full year 2021, the Company now expects same store sales to increase in the mid-to-upper teens, with Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $130 million to $135 million and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.80 to $6.00, excluding any acquisitions that may be completed later in the year. This outlook assumes OneWater’s manufacturers can maintain production at the current pace to meet elevated demand levels in the face of industry-wide supply chain constraints.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of our operating performance. Management believes these measures may be useful in performing meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results, to understand the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and how management views the business. Reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Because our non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies, our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. We have not reconciled non‐GAAP forward-looking measures, including Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to their corresponding GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs. Acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs are affected by the acquisition, integration and post-acquisition performance of our acquirees which is difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense – other, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and other (income) expense, further adjusted to eliminate the effects of items such as the change in the fair value of warrant liability, gain (loss) on contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs. See reconciliation below.

Our board of directors, management team and lenders use Adjusted EBITDA to assess our financial performance because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other items (such as the fair value adjustment of the warrants, gain or loss on contingent consideration, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs) that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure will provide useful information to investors and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Same-Store Sales

We define same-store sales as sales from our stores excluding new and acquired stores. New and acquired stores become eligible for inclusion in the comparable store base at the end of the store’s thirteenth month of operations under our ownership and revenues are only included for identical months in the same-store base periods. Stores relocated within an existing market remain in the comparable store base for all periods. Additionally, amounts related to closed stores are excluded from each comparative base period. We use same-store sales to assess the organic growth of our revenue on a same-store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same-store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial results and provides relevant information to assess our performance.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made during the above referenced conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: changes in demand for our products and services, the seasonality and volatility of the boat industry, our acquisition strategies, the inability to comply with the financial and other covenants and metrics in our credit facilities, cash flow and access to capital, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the timing of development expenditures, effects of industry-wide supply chain challenges and our ability to maintain adequate inventory and other risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on December 3, 2020. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ONEWATER MARINE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues New boat sales $ 239,654 $ 132,719 $ 391,482 $ 235,571 Pre-owned boat sales 56,082 38,186 94,662 71,257 Finance & insurance income 11,789 8,083 17,752 12,408 Service, parts & other sales 22,086 10,975 39,798 24,425 Total revenues 329,611 189,963 543,694 343,661 Gross Profit New boat 52,507 24,465 81,803 41,362 Pre-owned boat 13,534 6,843 21,662 12,048 Finance & insurance 11,789 8,083 17,752 12,408 Service, parts & other 10,956 5,193 20,005 10,955 Total gross profit 88,786 44,584 141,222 76,773 Selling, general and administrative expenses 48,348 32,383 83,208 60,688 Depreciation and amortization 1,378 791 2,341 1,551 Transaction costs 368 2,925 568 3,362 Loss on contingent consideration - - 377 - Income from operations 38,692 8,485 54,728 11,172 Other expense (income) Interest expense – floor plan 330 2,525 1,250 5,184 Interest expense – other 1,215 2,457 2,139 4,310 Change in fair value of warrant liability - - - (771) Other expense (income), net 5 52 (89) 65 Total other expense (income), net 1,550 5,034 3,300 8,788 Income before income tax expense 37,142 3,451 51,428 2,384 Income tax expense 6,550 472 9,061 472 Net income 30,592 2,979 42,367 1,912 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - 103 - 350 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests of One Water Marine Holdings, LLC 10,117 1,791 14,104 477 Net income attributable to OneWater Marine Inc. $ 20,475 $ 1,085 $ 28,263 $ 1,085 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – basic $ 1.88 $ 0.18 $ 2.61 $ 0.18 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – diluted $ 1.83 $ 0.18 $ 2.55 $ 0.18 Basic weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 10,901 6,088 10,838 6,088 Diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 11,171 6,088 11,083 6,088





ONEWATER MARINE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands, except par value and share data)

(Unaudited) March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Cash $ 76,713 $ 20,401 Restricted cash 10,769 567 Accounts receivable, net 41,005 19,839 Inventories 186,089 333,377 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,324 11,817 Total current assets 328,900 386,001 Property and equipment, net 64,612 16,699 Other assets: Deposits 478 364 Deferred tax assets 13,113 2,845 Identifiable intangible assets 74,004 61,304 Goodwill 151,417 113,059 Total other assets 239,012 177,572 Total assets $ 632,524 $ 580,272 Accounts payable $ 25,931 $ 7,819 Other payables and accrued expenses 22,276 8,547 Customer deposits 39,395 13,471 Notes payable – floor plan 183,802 294,262 Current portion of long-term debt 13,995 7,012 Current portion of tax receivable agreement liability 306 - Total current liabilities 285,705 331,111 Other long-term liabilities 8,634 1,540 Tax receivable agreement liability, net of current portion 17,560 - Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 105,079 108,954 Total liabilities 416,978 441,605 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,968,152 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 6,087,906 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 110 61 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 4,070,872 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 8,462,392 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 41 85 Additional paid-in capital 113,088 56,730 Retained earnings 44,959 1,085 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to OneWater Marine Inc. and members’ equity 158,198 57,961 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 57,348 80,706 Total stockholders’ and members’ equity 215,546 138,667 Total liabilities, stockholders’ and members' equity $ 632,524 $ 580,272



