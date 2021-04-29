Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Calibre Mining First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday May 4, 2021

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 3, 2021 after the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details as follows:

Date: Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT)
Dial-in: +1 (866) 221-1882 or +1 (470) 495-9179 (International)
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/959r9vnh
Conference ID: 2695652

The live webcast can be accessed here or at www.calibremining.com under the Events and Media section under the Investors tab.   The live audio webcast will be archived and made available for replay at www.calibremining.com. Presentation slides that will accompany the conference call will be made available in the Investors section of the Calibre website under Presentations prior to the conference call.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Darren Hall”

Darren Hall
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
Vice President, Corporate Development & IR
T: 604.628.1010
E: calibre@calibremining.com
W: www.calibremining.com

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth. Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a ‘hub-and-spoke’ operating strategy whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.


