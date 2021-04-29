Baudax Bio to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 5, 2021

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Baudax Bio’s management team will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 to discuss the financial results and recent operational highlights.



To access the conference call please dial (866) 220-5595 (local) or (615) 622-8062 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 5444429. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors/events. An archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bio’s first commercial product ANJESO® began in mid-2020. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain, which can be administered alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and a Phase IIIB program evaluating ANJESO and its health economic impact in specific surgical settings. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

