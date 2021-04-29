Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Record Results

  • Record net income and diluted earnings per share of $18.0 million and $0.89, respectively

  • Funded in excess of $1.04 billion in loans over the last year within the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act)

  • Deposit growth of 35.9% to $5.37 billion as of March 31, 2021 from $3.95 billion as of March 31, 2020, driven by $696.6 million, or 57.2%, growth in noninterest-bearing deposits

  • Board declared quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock and authorized repurchases of up to 1 million shares

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported record net income of $18.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.89 for the first quarter 2021 compared to net income of $3.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the first quarter 2020.   The first quarter 2021 results were primarily driven by increased net interest income primarily due to lower funding costs and lower provision expense.

“Allegiance is off to a very productive start in 2021. We are proud to report record quarterly earnings results while continuing to maintain stable asset quality,” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “We reached record highs in terms of net income, diluted earnings per share, return on average assets and preserved a solid net interest margin all due to the successful execution of our core strategies,” continued Retzloff.

“These exceptional results highlight our team’s unparalleled and coordinated effort to assist our customers during the PPP process by funding over $1.04 billion of loans since the beginning of the pandemic. A high percentage of these loans were to businesses who were not previously customers and who experienced, first hand, the value of our high service culture. We look forward to solidifying these relationships over the coming months. Our team is excited about the future of Allegiance and continues to believe that providing remarkable service to our customers and our community sets us apart as the Houston region’s premier community bank and will continue to drive future value,” concluded Retzloff.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2021 increased $10.7 million, or 23.7%, to $55.7 million from $45.0 million for the first quarter 2020 and increased $796 thousand, or 1.4%, from $54.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020. These increases were primarily due to changes in the volume and relative mix of the underlying assets and liabilities, the impact of PPP loans as well as lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 4 basis points to 4.19% for the first quarter 2021 from 4.15% for the first quarter 2020 and increased 5 basis points from 4.14% for the fourth quarter 2020.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2021 was $1.7 million, a decrease of $989 thousand, or 36.3%, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter 2020 and decreased $283 thousand, or 14.0%, compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter 2020. First quarter 2021 noninterest income reflected lower transactional fee income, significantly lower correspondent bank rebates, lower gains on sales of securities and higher losses on sales of other real estate when compared to first quarter 2020.  

Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2021 increased $2.5 million, or 7.8%, to $34.9 million from $32.4 million for the first quarter 2020 and increased $2.2 million, or 6.6%, compared to the fourth quarter 2020 primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits.

In the first quarter 2021, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased to 60.85% compared to 68.13% for the first quarter 2020 and increased from 57.53% for the fourth quarter 2020. First quarter 2021 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.18%, 9.59% and 14.03%, respectively, compared to 0.29%, 1.98% and 3.02%, respectively, for the first quarter 2020. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the fourth quarter 2020 were 1.05%, 8.38% and 12.32%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 9.  

Financial Condition

Total assets at March 31, 2021 increased $380.9 million, or 25.2% (annualized), to $6.43 billion compared to $6.05 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $1.43 billion, or 28.6%, compared to $5.00 billion at March 31, 2020, primarily due to the origination of PPP loans and growth in the securities portfolio.

Total loans at March 31, 2021 increased $167.4 million, or 14.9% (annualized), to $4.66 billion compared to $4.49 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily due to the origination of $331.9 million of PPP loans, and increased $703.6 million, or 17.8%, compared to $3.96 billion at March 31, 2020. Core loans, which exclude the mortgage warehouse portfolio and PPP loans, increased $8.9 million, or 0.9% (annualized), to $3.93 billion at March 31, 2021 from $3.92 billion at December 31, 2020 and decreased $23.8 million, or 0.6%, from $3.95 billion at March 31, 2020.

Deposits at March 31, 2021 increased $385.7 million, or 30.9% (annualized), to $5.37 billion compared to $4.99 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $1.42 billion, or 35.9%, compared to $3.95 billion at March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $35.6 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, compared to $38.1 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2020 and $34.2 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.13% at March 31, 2021 and 1.18% at December 31, 2020.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter 2021 was $639 thousand compared to $4.4 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and $11.0 million for the first quarter 2020. The increased provision during 2020 reflected the uncertainty surrounding unemployment, the economic impact caused by COVID-19 and the economic effects related to the sustained lower crude oil prices.

First quarter 2021 net charge-offs were $345 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, a decrease from net charge-offs of $4.3 million, or 0.37% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2020 and $2.9 million, or 0.30% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2020.

The Company is carefully monitoring the hotel, restaurant and bar, and oil and gas portfolios, which it believes are at heightened risk due to the current economic environment. Loan balances in the hotel industry, excluding PPP loans, totaled $125.2 million, or 2.7% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, of which $6.2 million were on nonaccrual. At March 31, 2021, restaurant and bar industry loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $116.2 million, or 2.5%, of total loans, of which $486 thousand were on nonaccrual. At March 31, 2021, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans allocated to its hotel portfolio was 3.5% of total hotel loans and its restaurant and bar portfolio was 1.3% of total restaurant and bar loans. The oil and gas portfolio, excluding PPP loans, totaled $72.5 million, or 1.6%, of total loans at March 31, 2021, of which $3.6 million were on nonaccrual. At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses on loans allocated to the oil and gas loan portfolio was 3.4% of total oil and gas loans.

The Company granted initial principal and interest deferrals on outstanding loan balances to borrowers in connection with the COVID-19 relief provided by the CARES Act and subsequent deferrals upon request and after meeting certain conditions. These deferrals were generally no more than 90 days in duration. As of March 31, 2021, 65 loans with outstanding loan balances of $62.1 million remained on deferral.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of Allegiance has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on June 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of May 28, 2021. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.

Share Repurchase Authorization

The Board of Directors of Allegiance approved a stock repurchase authorization, under which Allegiance may repurchase up to one million shares of its outstanding common stock at the discretion of management through April 30, 2022. Repurchases under this program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or such other manners as will comply with applicable laws and regulations. Allegiance’s previously announced share repurchase program recently expired on March 31, 2021.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 9 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Allegiance’s management team will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2021 results. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing (877) 279-2520. The conference ID number is 3792638. Alternatively, a simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Upcoming Events. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events, Event Calendar, Past Events.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of March 31, 2021, Allegiance was a $6.43 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of March 31, 2021, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are derived utilizing assumptions, present expectations, estimates and projections about Allegiance and its subsidiaries. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “potential,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Forward-looking statements include information concerning Allegiance’s expected future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Allegiance’s control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Allegiance can: continue to develop and maintain new and existing customer and community relationships; successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying suitable acquisition targets and integrating the businesses of acquired companies and banks; sustain its current internal growth rate; provide quality and competitive products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its performance objectives. Additionally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly evolving and its future effects on Allegiance are difficult to predict. These and various other risk factors are discussed in Allegiance’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other reports and statements Allegiance has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available for download free of charge from the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Financial Information, SEC Filings. Any forward-looking statement made by Allegiance in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Allegiance’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Allegiance to predict all of them. Because of these uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Allegiance disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  2021     2020  
  March 31     December 31     September 30     June 30     March 31  
                             
  (Dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                      
Cash and due from banks $ 141,947     $ 122,897     $ 327,416     $ 237,585     $ 156,700  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   482,383       299,869       19,732       28,815       18,189  
Total cash and cash equivalents   624,330       422,766       347,148       266,400       174,889  
Available for sale securities, at fair value   787,516       772,890       663,301       618,751       508,250  
Loans held for investment   4,659,169       4,491,764       4,592,362       4,583,656       3,955,546  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (52,758 )     (53,173 )     (48,698 )     (47,642 )     (37,511 )
Loans, net   4,606,411       4,438,591       4,543,664       4,536,014       3,918,035  
Accrued interest receivable   38,632       40,053       36,996       32,795       17,203  
Premises and equipment, net   66,115       70,685       69,887       67,229       66,798  
Other real estate owned   576       9,196       8,876       11,847       12,617  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   7,775       7,756       9,716       14,844       12,798  
Bank owned life insurance   27,825       27,686       27,542       27,398       27,255  
Goodwill   223,642       223,642       223,642       223,642       223,642  
Core deposit intangibles, net   17,130       17,954       18,907       19,896       20,886  
Other assets   31,038       18,909       18,072       18,065       20,056  
Total assets $ 6,430,990     $ 6,050,128     $ 5,967,751     $ 5,836,881     $ 5,002,429  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                      
LIABILITIES:                                      
Deposits:                                      
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,914,121     $ 1,704,567     $ 1,772,700     $ 1,754,128     $ 1,217,532  
Interest-bearing                                      
Demand   480,710       437,328       409,137       375,353       341,524  
Money market and savings   1,617,823       1,499,938       1,483,370       1,270,437       1,110,631  
Certificates and other time   1,361,535       1,346,649       1,252,159       1,300,793       1,283,887  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,460,068       3,283,915       3,144,666       2,946,583       2,736,042  
Total deposits   5,374,189       4,988,482       4,917,366       4,700,711       3,953,574  
Accrued interest payable   3,862       2,701       3,082       3,293       3,821  
Borrowed funds   147,517       155,515       155,512       255,509       190,506  
Subordinated debt   108,453       108,322       108,191       108,061       107,930  
Other liabilities   36,432       36,439       30,547       33,164       40,005  
Total liabilities   5,670,453       5,291,459       5,214,698       5,100,738       4,295,836  
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                                      
Common stock   20,183       20,208       20,445       20,431       20,355  
Capital surplus   505,307       508,794       516,151       515,045       513,894  
Retained earnings   210,834       195,236       186,866       172,723       164,858  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   24,213       34,431       29,591       27,944       7,486  
Total shareholders’ equity   760,537       758,669       753,053       736,143       706,593  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,430,990     $ 6,050,128     $ 5,967,751     $ 5,836,881     $ 5,002,429  

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  2021     2020  
                             
  March 31     December 31     September 30     June 30     March 31  
                             
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
INTEREST INCOME:                                      
Loans, including fees $ 57,991     $ 58,496     $ 56,418     $ 56,421     $ 54,624  
Securities:                                      
Taxable   2,402       2,203       2,095       1,842       2,087  
Tax-exempt   2,394       2,316       2,280       2,169       546  
Deposits in other financial institutions   41       32       18       20       195  
Total interest income   62,828       63,047       60,811       60,452       57,452  
                                       
INTEREST EXPENSE:                                      
Demand, money market and savings deposits   1,484       1,621       1,657       1,729       4,364  
Certificates and other time deposits   3,665       4,507       5,239       5,845       6,084  
Borrowed funds   539       557       558       562       506  
Subordinated debt   1,442       1,460       1,448       1,469       1,473  
Total interest expense   7,130       8,145       8,902       9,605       12,427  
NET INTEREST INCOME   55,698       54,902       51,909       50,847       45,025  
Provision for credit losses   639       4,368       1,347       10,669       10,990  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   55,059       50,534       50,562       40,178       34,035  
                                       
NONINTEREST INCOME:                                      
Nonsufficient funds fees   83       100       75       60       169  
Service charges on deposit accounts   388       405       325       343       457  
Gain on sale of securities   49                   93       194  
(Loss) gain on sales of other real estate and repossessed assets   (176 )           117       (306 )     (69 )
Bank owned life insurance   139       144       144       143       151  
Rebate from correspondent bank   132       196       98       89       493  
Other   1,121       1,174       1,091       1,140       1,330  
Total noninterest income   1,736       2,019       1,850       1,562       2,725  
                                       
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                                      
Salaries and employee benefits   22,452       21,003       20,034       19,334       19,781  
Net occupancy and equipment   2,390       2,079       2,057       1,926       1,907  
Depreciation   1,034       1,019       946       885       866  
Data processing and software amortization   2,200       2,107       2,125       1,934       1,826  
Professional fees   789       999       756       800       573  
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance   807       810       875       609       632  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   824       953       989       990       990  
Communications   321       225       355       390       417  
Advertising   298       347       327       370       521  
Other real estate expense   113       382       2,017       114       2,649  
Other   3,691       2,825       2,084       2,427       2,239  
Total noninterest expense   34,919       32,749       32,565       29,779       32,401  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   21,876       19,804       19,847       11,961       4,359  
Provision for income taxes   3,866       3,863       3,677       2,054       843  
NET INCOME $ 18,010     $ 15,941     $ 16,170     $ 9,907     $ 3,516  
                                       
EARNINGS PER SHARE                                      
Basic $ 0.89     $ 0.78     $ 0.79     $ 0.49     $ 0.17  
Diluted $ 0.89     $ 0.77     $ 0.79     $ 0.48     $ 0.17  

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  2021     2020  
  March 31     December 31     September 30     June 30     March 31  
                             
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)  
Net income $ 18,010     $ 15,941     $ 16,170     $ 9,907     $ 3,516  
                                       
Earnings per share, basic $ 0.89     $ 0.78     $ 0.79     $ 0.49     $ 0.17  
Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.89     $ 0.77     $ 0.79     $ 0.48     $ 0.17  
Dividends per share $ 0.12     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10  
                                       
Return on average assets(A)   1.18 %     1.05 %     1.09 %     0.71 %     0.29 %
Return on average equity(A)   9.59 %     8.38 %     8.59 %     5.51 %     1.98 %
Return on average tangible equity(A)(B)   14.03 %     12.32 %     12.72 %     8.32 %     3.02 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C)   4.19 %     4.14 %     3.95 %     4.10 %     4.15 %
Efficiency ratio(D)   60.85 %     57.53 %     60.58 %     56.92 %     68.13 %
                                       
Capital Ratios                                      
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (Consolidated)                                      
Equity to assets   11.83 %     12.54 %     12.62 %     12.61 %     14.12 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets(B)   8.40 %     8.90 %     8.92 %     8.81 %     9.71 %
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital   11.87 %     11.80 %     11.73 %     11.36 %     11.15 %
Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital   12.10 %     12.04 %     11.96 %     11.60 %     11.38 %
Estimated total risk-based capital   15.72 %     15.71 %     15.56 %     15.17 %     14.72 %
Estimated tier 1 leverage capital   8.57 %     8.51 %     8.70 %     8.83 %     9.89 %
Allegiance Bank                                      
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital   13.17 %     13.32 %     13.25 %     12.84 %     12.58 %
Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital   13.17 %     13.32 %     13.25 %     12.84 %     12.58 %
Estimated total risk-based capital   15.37 %     15.55 %     15.41 %     14.97 %     14.48 %
Estimated tier 1 leverage capital   9.33 %     9.41 %     9.64 %     9.77 %     10.94 %
                                       
Other Data                                      
Weighted average shares:                                      
Basic   20,140       20,396       20,439       20,414       20,411  
Diluted   20,342       20,575       20,532       20,514       20,690  
Period end shares outstanding   20,183       20,208       20,445       20,431       20,355  
Book value per share $ 37.68     $ 37.54     $ 36.83     $ 36.03     $ 34.71  
Tangible book value per share(B) $ 25.75     $ 25.59     $ 24.97     $ 24.11     $ 22.70  

(A)    Interim periods annualized.
(B)    Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 9 of this Earnings Release.
(C)    Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D)    Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2021     December 31, 2020     March 31, 2020  
  Average
Balance		     Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		     Average
Yield/
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		     Average
Yield/
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		     Average
Yield/
Rate		  
                                                     
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Assets                                                                      
Interest-Earning Assets:                                                                      
Loans $ 4,571,045     $ 57,991       5.15 %   $ 4,569,210     $ 58,496       5.09 %   $ 3,933,291     $ 54,624       5.59 %
Securities   789,188       4,796       2.46 %     701,233       4,519       2.56 %     388,721       2,633       2.72 %
Deposits in other financial institutions and other   96,212       41       0.17 %     58,664       32       0.22 %     50,711       195       1.55 %
Total interest-earning assets   5,456,445     $ 62,828       4.67 %     5,329,107     $ 63,047       4.71 %     4,372,723     $ 57,452       5.28 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (53,370 )                     (53,260 )                     (28,718 )                
Noninterest-earning assets   760,762                       783,200                       602,778                  
Total assets $ 6,163,837                     $ 6,059,047                     $ 4,946,783                  
                                                                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                                                      
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                                                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 458,063     $ 371       0.33 %   $ 430,145     $ 386       0.36 %   $ 363,326     $ 846       0.94 %
Money market and savings deposits   1,539,127       1,113       0.29 %     1,513,816       1,235       0.32 %     1,168,541       3,518       1.21 %
Certificates and other time deposits   1,332,663       3,665       1.12 %     1,284,181       4,507       1.40 %     1,193,427       6,084       2.05 %
Borrowed funds   154,927       539       1.41 %     157,687       557       1.41 %     140,999       506       1.44 %
Subordinated debt   108,387       1,442       5.40 %     108,259       1,460       5.37 %     107,865       1,473       5.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,593,167     $ 7,130       0.80 %     3,494,088     $ 8,145       0.93 %     2,974,158     $ 12,427       1.68 %
                                                                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                                                                      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,767,740                       1,766,826                       1,225,888                  
Other liabilities   41,330                       41,434                       33,202                  
Total liabilities   5,402,237                       5,302,348                       4,233,248                  
Shareholders' equity   761,600                       756,699                       713,535                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,163,837                     $ 6,059,047                     $ 4,946,783                  
                                                                       
Net interest rate spread                   3.87 %                     3.78 %                     3.60 %
                                                                       
Net interest income and margin         $ 55,698       4.14 %           $ 54,902       4.10 %           $ 45,025       4.14 %
                                                                       
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)         $ 56,317       4.19 %           $ 55,477       4.14 %           $ 45,152       4.15 %

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  2021     2020  
  March 31     December 31     September 30     June 30     March 31  
                             
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Period-end Loan Portfolio:                                      
Commercial and industrial $ 664,792     $ 667,079     $ 650,634     $ 651,430     $ 702,267  
Mortgage warehouse                           1,051  
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)   728,424       569,901       710,234       695,772        
Real estate:                                      
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)   2,018,853       1,999,877       1,971,228       1,956,116       1,951,080  
Commercial real estate construction and land development   386,637       367,213       376,877       386,865       378,987  
1-4 family residential (including home equity)   726,228       737,605       716,565       703,513       704,212  
Residential construction   119,528       127,522       148,056       171,656       177,025  
Consumer and other   14,707       22,567       18,768       18,304       40,924  
Total loans $ 4,659,169     $ 4,491,764     $ 4,592,362     $ 4,583,656     $ 3,955,546  
                                       
Asset Quality:                                      
Nonaccrual loans $ 35,051     $ 28,893     $ 37,928     $ 33,223     $ 21,621  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due                            
Total nonperforming loans   35,051       28,893       37,928       33,223       21,621  
Other real estate   576       9,196       8,876       11,847       12,617  
Other repossessed assets                            
Total nonperforming assets $ 35,627     $ 38,089     $ 46,804     $ 45,070     $ 34,238  
                                       
Net charge-offs $ 345     $ 4,287     $ 291     $ 538     $ 2,917  
                                       
Nonaccrual loans:                                      
Commercial and industrial $ 14,059     $ 10,747     $ 13,171     $ 12,578     $ 8,669  
Mortgage warehouse                            
Real estate:                                      
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)   13,455       10,081       15,849       16,127       7,024  
Commercial real estate construction and land development   1,000       3,011       3,085       53       1,958  
1-4 family residential (including home equity)   5,736       4,525       4,263       3,434       2,845  
Residential construction               876       898       982  
Consumer and other   801       529       684       133       143  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 35,051     $ 28,893     $ 37,928     $ 33,223     $ 21,621  
                                       
Asset Quality Ratios:                                      
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.55 %     0.63 %     0.78 %     0.77 %     0.68 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.75 %     0.64 %     0.83 %     0.72 %     0.55 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans   150.52 %     184.03 %     128.40 %     143.40 %     173.49 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.13 %     1.18 %     1.06 %     1.04 %     0.95 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.03 %     0.37 %     0.03 %     0.05 %     0.30 %

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

  Three Months Ended  
  2021     2020  
  March 31     December 31     September 30     June 30     March 31  
                             
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)  
Total shareholders' equity $ 760,537     $ 758,669     $ 753,053     $ 736,143     $ 706,593  
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   240,772       241,596       242,549       243,538       244,528  
Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 519,765     $ 517,073     $ 510,504     $ 492,605     $ 462,065  
                                       
Shares outstanding at end of period   20,183       20,208       20,445       20,431       20,355  
                                       
Tangible book value per share $ 25.75     $ 25.59     $ 24.97     $ 24.11     $ 22.70  
                                       
Net income $ 18,010     $ 15,941     $ 16,170     $ 9,907     $ 3,516  
                                       
Average shareholders' equity $ 761,600     $ 756,699     $ 748,647     $ 723,104     $ 713,535  
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   241,166       242,043       243,015       244,010       245,007  
Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 520,434     $ 514,656     $ 505,632     $ 479,094     $ 468,528  
                                       
Return on average tangible equity(A)   14.03 %     12.32 %     12.72 %     8.32 %     3.02 %
                                       
Total assets $ 6,430,990     $ 6,050,128     $ 5,967,751     $ 5,836,881     $ 5,002,429  
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   240,772       241,596       242,549       243,538       244,528  
Tangible assets $ 6,190,218     $ 5,808,532     $ 5,725,202     $ 5,593,343     $ 4,757,901  
                                       
Tangible equity to tangible assets   8.40 %     8.90 %     8.92 %     8.81 %     9.71 %

(A)    Interim periods annualized.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
8847 West Sam Houston Parkway N., Suite 200
Houston, Texas 77040
ir@allegiancebank.com         


Primary Logo

You just read:

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Record Results

