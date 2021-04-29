Bid Global International Auctioneers to bring 300+ lots of unmounted diamonds in upcoming sale
10.09 carat diamond pair Emerald cut Diamond GIA Graded 1) 5.01 ct, Color D, VS1 2) 5.08 ct, Color D, VS2.
14.01 carat diamond pair Round cut Diamond GIA Graded 1) 7.00 ct, Color F, VS2 2) 7.01 ct, Color F, VS2.
Bid Global International Auctioneers to bring 300+ lots of unmounted diamonds in upcoming saleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This May, Bid Global International Auctioneers will offer 350 lots of GIA-graded loose diamonds in an upcoming auction. The Investment Rare GIA Graded Diamonds sale will be held exclusively on Bidsquare on May 2nd, 2021. Bidding starts at 10:00 AM EDT on Bidsquare.
A 10.88-carat round-cut diamond will lead the sale ($1,653,000 – $1,891,000).
The cut features 58 facets and a symmetrical shape with an emphasis on brilliance. Round-cut diamonds are among the most popular diamond shapes. Nearly 75% of all diamonds sold worldwide are round. Another noteworthy round-cut diamond is a 15.25-carat piece ($1,113,000 – $1,273,000).
One of the highlights of the auction is a 10.02-carat emerald-cut diamond ($658,000 – $753,000). This cut features long lines with truncated corners to prevent damage to the stone. Other notable emerald-cut diamonds in this sale include two pairs of 10.09-carat ($392,000 – $449,000) and 10.02-carat gems ($282,000 – $323,000).
Diamond collectors will find other key lots in the auction, including a 3.80-carat marquise-cut diamond. The name of the cut comes from King Louis XV of France, who appointed a jeweler to design a cut resembling the lips of his mistress, Jeanne-Antoinette Poisson. Over the years, this shape came to be known as the marquise cut.
The sale also features a 2.03-carat princess-cut diamond ($20,000 – $24,000). The princess cut or the square-modified brilliant cut is popularly used in engagement rings. Although the name dates back to the 1960s, Betazel Ambar and Israel Itzkowitz created the current princess cut style in 1980.
All diamonds offered in the sale have a Gemological Institute of America (GIA) number, which is laser inscribed on the girdle. A GIA report certificate and Accredited Gemological Institute (AGI) New York appraisal certificate accompanies each item.
The auction will include several additional lots of interest:
* 14.01 carat diamond pair round cut diamond GIA graded 1) 7.00 ct, Color F, VS2 2) 7.01 ct, Color F, VS2 ($637,000 – $729,000)
* 10.51 ct, G/VS2, round cut GIA graded diamond ($564,000 – $645,000)
* 10.02 ct, G/VVS2, round cut GIA graded diamond ($480,000 – $549,000)
* 5.01 ct, D/FL, TYPE IIa radiant cut GIA graded diamond ($300,000 – $344,000)
* 7.26 carat diamond pair oval cut diamond GIA graded 1) 3.54 ct, Color D, IF 2) 3.72 ct, Color D, IF ($273,000 – $313,000)
The Turobiner family founded Bid Global International Auctioneers in 1997. Three generations of family members with 40+ years of experience in the business currently run the auction house. Bid Global International Auctioneers caters to collectors, buyers, and aficionados of jewelry, gemstones, precious stones, timepieces, fine watches, and rare objet d’art.
