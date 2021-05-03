FORMER LA LAKER GIRL TO LAUNCH COLLEGE OF STYLE
The INSIDER Membership Opens Enrollment on May 3, 2021
College of Style helps entrepreneurs break through the noise online to build unforgettable brands and become the go-to leaders in their respective fields.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sandra Colton-Medici, best known as a Laker Girl, Rihanna backup dancer, and one of the Top 8 girls, and first tap dancer on Season 1 of "So You Think You Can Dance," will launch her new venture COLLEGE OF STYLE, the #1 Online Business Brand Builder for entrepreneurs, and the premier INSIDER Membership on May 3, 2021.
— Dr. Sandra Colton-Medici
COLLEGE OF STYLE is an online program and community where entrepreneurs design unforgettable brands, sharpen leadership and communication skills, and strategize to scale their online businesses to success.
COLLEGE OF STYLE empowers female entrepreneurs to start and run an online business, channel and develop a mindset transformation, develop signature leadership, design and communication styles through self-paced online courses, pre-designed Canva templates for social media, and a private online community where INSIDER members participate in workshops, networking, and industry Q&As.
The Five Style Pillars at College of Style include Communication Style, Leadership Style, Teaching Style, Personal Style, and Lifestyle. Members will have access to six mini courses and VIP members will also be granted access to one extended course. INSIDER members will receive instruction on topics ranging from LinkedIn Growth Strategies, to How To Create An Online Course, to Lead with Intention, and Brand Emoji Audit. Additional courses will be added each quarter. Enrollment for the INSIDER Membership opens on May 3, 2021, and closes at 11:59 pm PDT on May 7, 2021, at www.CollegeOfStyle.com. Instruction for all mini courses will be available in text, audio, and video formats.
INSIDERS can select from three membership options at enrollment, one 6-month Starter Membership for $397, one 12-month Membership for $597, and one VIP 12-month Membership for $997. Valued at over $12,000, Sandra has reduced the cost from $1,297 per year, as she wanted this program to reach more people and serve those who may not have this opportunity. The membership program is designed to help members tackle their business’ pain points, develop foundational brand messaging including mission, vision, values, voice, identity, and key brand assets.
Sandra has appeared on Lifetime's hit show "Dance Moms," won the Teen Dance Championship on "Star Search," appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" singing backup for both Paulina Rubio and Katharine McPhee, MadTV, the "Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show" with Justin Timberlake, worked with Beyoncé and choreographer JaQuel Knight on "Black is King," in music videos for Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Chelo, The Game, Katharine McPhee, Raphael Saadiq, Marie Serenholt, Cascada and Too Short. Her resume also includes work as an actor in "The Day The Earth Stood Still," national commercials for Fruit of the Loom, Subway, and Nationwide Insurance. Sandra's podcast "Sweet Bytes with Sandra" continues to sweeten the airwaves and episodes highlighting digital business tips and industry interviews can be heard twice per week on all podcast platforms.
Sandra’s book, "Passion P.I.P.E.L.I.N.E." hit #1 on Amazon’s New Release List for One-Hour Self-Help Short Reads on its debut date, September 1, 2020. Her first self-help book, "Book Me! How To Become A Successful Working Dancer In Hollywood," with a foreword by celebrity choreographer Brian Friedman, was selected by DANCE SPIRIT Magazine as a book of the month. She has published three magazines (DANCE TRACK, DANCE TEAM, & ORIGINAL GIRL) and her freelance writing can be seen in FLAUNT Magazine, THRIVE GLOBAL, DANCE SPIRIT Magazine, and more. Sandra is the creator of Content Creator Convention, formerly Icons of Online Movement, a virtual conference, and her "Level Up" Instagram Live chat series has over 50 episodes and continues to generate informative conversations regarding the shift to online dance class options due to the global pandemic in 2020.
Sandra holds a Doctor of Education, with a specific emphasis on Organizational Change & Leadership, from the University of Southern California. Her doctoral dissertation explored e-commerce marketing strategies and methods used to target online consumers. Sandra's background includes teaching as a Lecturer of Dance Studies at USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, and she has guest lectured at Arizona State University and Indiana University. Her latest work is a curation of moving images that demonstrate how dance impacts pop culture on DanceAndPopCulture.com. In addition to her doctorate degree, Sandra also earned a Master of Communication Management degree from USC and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oregon.
