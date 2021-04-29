New Watersports Outfit to Introduce Fun Seekers to the Wonders of the Hudson River
Scenic tours on the Hudson River and more offered by Hudson Valley WatersportsHAVERSTRAW, N.Y., USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new boating and water sports business operated by a U.S. Coast Guard veteran is opening for the summer season on June 1 in the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley Watersports, which promises to be the premier boating experience on the river, offers boat rentals, wake boarding, water tubing, kayaks and paddleboards for residents and visitors seeking fun and sun on the water.
For the more romantically inclined, Hudson Valley Watersports offers sunset cruises and trips to waterfront restaurants where passengers can dock and dine.
Hudson Valley Watersport’s mission is to introduce guests to the wonders of the river by providing boating and water sports experiences, said founder and Captain Giordano Rodriguez, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and current reservist.
Among the packages offered at Hudson Valley Watersports are:
• Wakeboarding & Tubing—For thrills, spills and watery fun. Guests can enjoy the action in comfortable waters with professional equipment and experienced staff.
• Dock & Dine—Ride down the Hudson enjoying wildlife, fresh air and the relaxing sounds of the river. Then dock for a delicious meal. Perfect for vacations, weekends or just getting out of town to be close to nature.
• Sunset Cruise—Enjoy a magnificent sunset over the mountains as we leisurely cruise down the Hudson. It’s a site locals have cherished for generations, enjoying flowing waters, birds and lush foliage. Don’t miss this inspiring natural experience.
• Chill at the Cove—Just what’s needed for a romantic evening or relaxing weekend. Unwind, chat with friends and enjoy the magic of the Hudson, all from our favorite cove.
A Coast Guard certified captain will be in charge of each outing, ensuring safe good time for all guests while out on the water. The company will pick up guests at nearby parks and take them to the water.
“We take small groups for relaxing or adrenaline-pumping cruises on our pristine stretch of the beautiful Hudson River. Enjoy one of the most famous and revered waterways in North America. Central to history and culture, the majestic Hudson River is a boating experience everyone will enjoy,” Rodriguez said. “We are fully licensed and insured and operate with a strong emphasis on safety. We work hard so you can sit back, relax and enjoy your trip with confidence.”
For an activity at Hudson Valley Watersports during weekdays, booking one or two days prior to the visit is recommended. For weekends, booking seven days in advance is recommended. For holiday weekends (Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day), booking two to three weeks in advance is recommended. Deposits are refunded in the event of bad weather.
Hudson Valley Watersports offers a variety of discounts and promotions. Members of the military and law enforcement, first responders and teachers receive a 15 percent off discount and anyone celebrating a birthday can choose one activity for free. In addition, college students and senior adults 65 years and above receive 10 percent discounts with valid ID.
Guests can also use the promotion code HVW21 on the Hudson Valley Watersports website from May 15 through June 30 for a 15 percent off discount.
For more information or to book a date for the summer, visit hvwatersports.com. Hudson Valley Watersports can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram at @HVWatersports.
