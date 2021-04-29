Lisa Gillette of BIG SKY Coaching & Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio announced today it will feature Lisa Gillette, CEO, BIG SKY Coaching & Consulting in an exclusive interview with hosts Doug Llewelyn on May 3rd at 3pm EDT and with Jim Masters on May 10th at 3pm EDT.

Lisa Gillette is a former sports television executive who inspires, empowers, and guides women leaders up the ranks of management all the way into the C-suite.

“Lisa is an inspirational coach and leader. She has shattered many glass ceilings and is a true trailblazer,” says media executive Crystal Frame. “I love Lisa’s generous spirit lifting others up to join her and share the limelight, inspiring confidence in women. She helped me become the confident leader I am today.”

Lisa spent 25 years climbing the corporate ladder. She is intimately familiar with the special challenges all women face in the workspace, particularly women in positions of authority. Today, Lisa focuses on her work as a DEI advocate, equal pay activist, and keynote speaker, sharing her knowledge, expertise, and practical strategies with high potential women leaders, executives and entrepreneurs.

“I encourage every woman who feels called to step into a role of higher leadership, to be the change that makes the difference. And to speak up, stand up and gracefully negotiate the title and salary she deserves,” says Lisa. “I respect and applaud all men who support DEI, and particularly those men who believe every woman deserves equal access to professional opportunities, career advancement and, of course, equal pay.”

Gender Bias is not a myth. The pay gap is real. Women make up 46 percent of the work force yet comprise less than 20 percent of senior management. Women earn anywhere from 10 to 50 cents less on the dollar compared to men in the same role, with the same level of experience and expertise. Women are promoted on the basis of their previous accomplishments, while men are usually promoted on the basis of their potential. As leaders, women are held to a higher standard of behavior, accountability and competence.

BIG SKY Coaching & Consulting was founded on the belief that “When You Can See the Big Picture You Will Find Your Opportunities.” Lisa offers one on one coaching services. Additional services include original content workshops, mastermind seminars, and keynote presentations for women leaders and the male colleagues who support their efforts.

“Lisa has an intuitive ability to decode dominant corporate cultures; understanding that no two are the same,” says Lorey Zlotnick, CBO and Founder Zequity Marketing. “Lisa works closely with each client to identify their inner strengths and stretches, building both confidence and powerful executive presence.”

