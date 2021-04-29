Triumph Gold Establishes Operations Office in Whitehorse, Yukon

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp. (TSX-V: TIG | OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or “the Company”) is announcing the establishment of an Operations Office (the “Office”) in Whitehorse, Yukon. The Office will serve as a hub to provide support to operations and stakeholders of the Company’s flagship Freegold Mountain Project, as well as the Tad/Toro and newly-acquired Big Creek Properties, all located within the prolific Dawson Range Copper-Gold Belt of mining-friendly Yukon.



The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Kayla Mintz as the Yukon operations full-time Office Manager. Kayla has worked at the Freegold Mountain Project since 2017 and has been increasingly instrumental in the management and execution of day-to-day operations while in the field. Kayla is a member of Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation (Wolf Clan) and is known as a community mentor and motivator who practices Indigenous culture and can communicate in Northern Tutchone. She also holds a Northern Justice Criminology Certificate from Yukon College and a Personal Fitness Trainer Diploma from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

“I didn’t imagine myself as a woman in the mining industry,” Kayla comments, “but here I am, five years later, loving what I do! The new Office will allow for improved logistics, as well as a space to actively engage with stakeholders about the Company and exploration projects.”

Kayla will be collaborating closely with Triumph Gold’s technical team to facilitate consultation, planning, and execution of the 2021 exploration program for the Freegold Mountain Project, scheduled to commence late Spring. The Yukon Operations office will also:

Provide logistical synergies and operational efficiencies by having dedicated space and full-time management local to the Company’s three gold and copper projects in Yukon (Freegold Mountain Project, Tad/Toro Property, and Big Creek Property), Prioritize Triumph Gold’s commitment to working in Yukon and toward the goal of developing the Company’s exploration projects into operating mines, and Create sustainable value for the local economy and stakeholders, including fostering relationships with First Nations and Yukon Government.



John Anderson, Executive Chairman of Triumph Gold, comments, “Establishing permanence in Yukon is yet another example of Triumph Gold’s commitment to enhancing our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy. We’re poised to take the Freegold Mountain Project to the next level, and any company that ultimately intends to be an operating mine should have these pillars in place.”

You can reach the Triumph Gold Yukon Operations Office by phone at 1-867-322-6500 or email yukonoperations@triumphgoldcorp.com.

COVID-19 Response

Triumph Gold is committed to the health and safety of its employees and contractors. With recommendations from the Yukon Government and Yukon Chamber of Mines, the Company has developed and implemented infection prevention and control measures at the Freegold Mountain Project and related worksites to minimize the risk of potential coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) transmission. As of April 27, 2021 there were 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yukon, 79 of which have been resolved by full recovery, and 47,763 doses of vaccine administered within the territory. Please visit https://yukon.ca/en/case-counts-covid-19 for up-to-date COVID-19 data and guidelines for Yukon residents and business operators.

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a Canadian based, growth-oriented exploration and development company with a district scale land package in mining friendly Yukon. The Company’s 100% owned, road accessible, flagship Freegold Mountain Project is located in the Dawson Range and is host to three NI 43-101 Mineral Deposits (Nucleus, Revenue, and Tinta Hill). The Project covers an extensive section of the Big Creek Fault zone, a structure directly related to epithermal gold and silver mineralization as well as gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization. The Company, led by an experienced management and technical team, is focused on actively advancing the Freegold Mountain Project using multidiscipline exploration and evaluation techniques. The Company also owns 100% of the Big Creek and Tad/Toro copper-gold Properties, situated within the Dawson Range. For more information, please visit triumphgoldcorp.com.

