WAX Celebrates Earth Month

The World’s First Blockchain-Based Carbon Impact NFT for Consumers

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Spring is here, and WAX is gearing up to release carbon impact NFTs in celebration of Earth Month. With the blockchain rapidly growing, going green is more important than ever to help preserve our planet and our home. WAX jumpstarted the transition to a greener blockchain by eliminating the need for gas fees and now is getting ready to offer the world’s first carbon impact collectibles in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Planet Earth is our home, and WAX is excited to do its share in caring for it by operating a carbon neutral blockchain and promoting highly energy-efficient NFTs.



Coming to the blockchain in May, WAX has created the world’s first tradable carbon impact NFT for consumers. WAX carbon impact NFTs offer a simple and convenient way to offset some portion of your CO2 generating activities. If you’re traveling on a plane, taking a long car trip or returning a lot of e-commerce items that you’ve recently purchased, you may wish to reduce your carbon impact you’ve generated from those activities. WAX carbon impact NFTs can help you do that.



WAX carbon impact NFTs can be purchased from WAX at on.wax.io/Mint-Green. NFTs are priced at $1, $5, $25, $50 and $100. Every $1 in NFT value corresponds to the planting of one tree sapling. These NFTs can be gifted, traded, sold and “composted.” When an NFT holder wishes to balance their carbon impact, they can compost the NFT (i.e. redeem it), and by doing so one tree sapling will be planted by the National Forest Foundation, a respected nonprofit organization focused on reforestation. According to co2meter.com, one tree will sequester approximately 1 ton of CO2 over its lifetime. To learn more about how to participate in improving our environment on the WAX Blockchain, visit https://on.wax.io/green/.



WAX carbon impact NFTs are vIRLsTM. vIRL stands for virtual + In Real Life (v.I.R.L). vIRLs are NFTs linked to real-world products and services. The WAX carbon impact NFT happens to be redeemable for both a real-world product (a tree sapling) and a real-world service (planting the tree sapling). vIRLs hold an important part in taking WAX to the next level of going green. vIRLs can offset the environmental impact of the growth in e-commerce by reducing millions of package deliveries. Fewer deliveries translates into fewer delivery truck rolls and less landfill-destined packaging material required to ship products. vIRL NFTs separate ownership from physical possession and enable products and services to be traded before they are redeemed for final use. This allows a person to buy a physical item and digitally transfer it to another person without needing to physically ship it.

William Quigley, co-founder of WAX, says, "WAX was designed from the beginning to be incredibly energy efficient. That is why WAX NFTs use a tiny fraction of the energy of Ethereum and Bitcoin.”

In fact, WAX is 125,000 times more energy efficient than Ethereum and is already carbon neutral. WAX already has an exceptionally low carbon footprint due to staking; this eliminates the need for gas fees altogether. Read more about how WAX is Green https://on.wax.io/go-green/.





About WAX - The King of NFTs

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), known as the King of NFTs, is the world’s #1 blockchain as measured by both the number of users and by the number of transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network. In 2018, WAX introduced vIRLsTM, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX delivers the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual items and physical products (NFTs and vIRLsTM) to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectables including Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectibles), Capcom’s “Street Fighter,” and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.



About vIRLsTM



vIRLs are real-world merchandise and services that are linked to NFTs. Invented and patented by WAX, vIRLs provide the easiest and most sustainable way to purchase, exchange and trade a consumer product. vIRLs are the core element of v-commerce.



About the National Forest Foundation



The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat; facilitates common ground; plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease; and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org.



Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com