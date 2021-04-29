Westminster Barracks/ DUI#1 & Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 4/28/21 at approximately 2245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coolidge Highway, Guilford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Susan Sterlein

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, CT

VICTIM: Victoria Brooks

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/28/21, at approximately 2245 hours, Troopers from Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Coolidge Highway in the town of Guilford, Windham County, Vermont. While en route, Troopers were advised Susan Sterlein had driven away from the residence. Upon arrival, Troopers were told that Sterlein had struck Victoria Brooks and had been drinking that night. Troopers located Sterlein operating her motor vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Sterlein was screened roadside, showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody. Sterlein was taken to the Westminster barracks and processed. Sterlein was cited and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/11/21 at 1100 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

