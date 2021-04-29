Westminster Barracks/ DUI#1 & Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101618
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 4/28/21 at approximately 2245 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Coolidge Highway, Guilford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Susan Sterlein
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, CT
VICTIM: Victoria Brooks
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/28/21, at approximately 2245 hours, Troopers from Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Coolidge Highway in the town of Guilford, Windham County, Vermont. While en route, Troopers were advised Susan Sterlein had driven away from the residence. Upon arrival, Troopers were told that Sterlein had struck Victoria Brooks and had been drinking that night. Troopers located Sterlein operating her motor vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Sterlein was screened roadside, showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody. Sterlein was taken to the Westminster barracks and processed. Sterlein was cited and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for detox.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/11/21 at 1100 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd.
Westminster, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600