St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / DLS / Possession of Controlled Substance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A401852                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                         

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/29/2021 0103 hours

STREET: Pike Hill Road

TOWN: Corinth

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Danforth Place

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Raining         

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet gravel

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Kirk

AGE: 46     

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Pike Hill Road in Corinth, Vermont. The operator, Christopher Kirk, reported he lost control of his vehicle which went off the road and collided with a tree. Investigation revealed that Kirk was criminally suspended at the time of operation and in possession of a controlled substance. Kirk was issued a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court at a later date and released. Tickets for violations of motor vehicle law are pending.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y/(X)N

COURT ACTION: (X)Y/N

COURT: Orange Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/16/2021 0800 hours         

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)

 

