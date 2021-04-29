St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / DLS / Possession of Controlled Substance
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A401852
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/29/2021 0103 hours
STREET: Pike Hill Road
TOWN: Corinth
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Danforth Place
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher Kirk
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Pike Hill Road in Corinth, Vermont. The operator, Christopher Kirk, reported he lost control of his vehicle which went off the road and collided with a tree. Investigation revealed that Kirk was criminally suspended at the time of operation and in possession of a controlled substance. Kirk was issued a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court at a later date and released. Tickets for violations of motor vehicle law are pending.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y/(X)N
COURT ACTION: (X)Y/N
COURT: Orange Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/16/2021 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
