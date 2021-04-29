Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends Include Target And Combination Therapy

Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Companies in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market are investing in targeted and combination therapy, which has proven to be more effective and less toxic than traditional treatment options. Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances that block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity. The goal of these therapies is to eliminate cancerous cells in the body while leaving normal cells unharmed. By focusing on changes in the cell that are specific to cancer, this therapy may prove to be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Combination therapy uses a treatment method in which a patient is given two or more drugs (or other therapeutic agents) for a single disease. In February 2019, the FDA approved the combination of a MAb trastuzumab with hyaluronidase-oysk for SC administration in HER2-positive early breast cancer wherein hyaluronidase is an enzyme that helps the body to use trastuzumab. In 2020, The American Society of Clinical Oncology published the success of combination therapy of a targeted monoclonal antibody atezolizumab with chemotherapy with improved progression-free survival in patients with triple-negative breast cancer. It resulted in the progression-free survival of 7.2 months for patients receiving the combination therapy, compared with 5.5 months for those who received placebo plus nab-paclitaxel (chemotherapy). Promising results with targeted therapies and combination therapies are expected to raise the focus on these therapies in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market.

In March 2019, AstraZeneca, a UK-based global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes prescription drugs in therapy areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, renal & metabolism and respiratory, entered into a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Company with an upfront payment of $1.35 billion. Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited is a Japan-based global pharmaceutical company that creates innovative new and generic medicines and new methods of drug discovery and delivery. The collaboration agreement is about the global development and commercialization of trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201), which is an exclusive antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and a potential new targeted cancer therapy. Except in Japan (exclusive rights for Daiichi Sankyo), the companies will jointly develop and commercialize trastuzumab deruxtecan.

Other major players in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market are Amgen, Mylan, Merck, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Biocad, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Array BioPharma.

The global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $12.67 billion in 2020 to $13.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The breast cancer MAbs market is expected to reach $18.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market is segmented by product into naked MAbs, conjugated MAbs, by end-user into hospitals, retail pharmacies, and by treatment into chemotherapy, surgery & radiation therapy, targeted therapy, biologic therapy, hormone therapy.

The global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market is segmented by product into naked MAbs, conjugated MAbs, by end-user into hospitals, retail pharmacies, and by treatment into chemotherapy, surgery & radiation therapy, targeted therapy, biologic therapy, hormone therapy.

