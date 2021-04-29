High Prevalence Of Vascular Diseases Drives The Vascular Grafts Market

Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The rising prevalence of vascular diseases is driving the growth of the global vascular graft market. According to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in the US, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the world and according to the American Heart Association (AHA), the overall prevalence of myocardial infarction in the US was around 7.9 million per year, while the estimated annual incidence of a heart attack in the US is 720,000 new attacks and 335,000 recurrent attacks. According to a study by NHS Inform, a national health service of Scotland, every year around 20,000 coronary bypass grafts are carried out in England. Therefore, the high prevalence of vascular diseases is anticipated to drive the global vascular grafts market.

The vascular graft global market consists of sales of vascular grafts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture vascular grafts that are used to repair the diseased or blocked blood vessel during the surgical procedure called vascular grafting or vascular bypass. Vascular grafting is performed to bypass a partial or complete blockage in an artery by reconnecting the blood vessels. This process will improve the blood flow by redirecting blood from one area of the body to another. Vascular grafts are mainly used in the heart during coronary artery bypass and in legs to treat vascular disease.

The global vascular grafts market size is expected to grow from $2.57 billion in 2020 to $2.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The vascular graft global market is expected to reach $3.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The vascular graft market covered in this report is segmented by product into hemodialysis access graft, endovascular stent graft, peripheral vascular graft, coronary artery by-pass graft; by raw material into polyester grafts, EPTFE, polyurethane grafts, biosynthetic grafts; by application into coronary artery disease, aneurysm, vascular occlusion, renal failure; by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers.

Major players in the vascular graft global market are B. Braun, C. R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, Endologix, LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic Plc, Getinge, Terumo Medical Corporation, and Gore Medical.

Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vascular grafts market overview, forecast vascular grafts market size and growth for the whole market, vascular grafts market segments, and geographies, vascular grafts market trends, vascular grafts market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

