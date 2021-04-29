AGC Georgia’s Young Leadership Program Hosts 22nd Annual Golf Classic Tournament
Sold out event seeks additional sponsorsATLANTA, GA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia’s Young Leadership Program (YLP) is hosting its 22nd Annual Golf Classic Tournament on Wednesday, May 5 at Flat Creek Country Club and Braelinn Golf Club in Peachtree City. The monies raised will fund YLP’s interior build-out of the Community Assistance Center in metro Atlanta.
“We’re excited to have sold out the golf participation spots; however, we are still raising funds to assist the tournament’s beneficiary Community Assistance Center,” said Tournament Director Machell Harper. “The Center connects volunteers interested in helping community members in need. By building out the facility, the organization will be happy to assist many more people.”
Companies and individuals are still able to help YLP raise funds for the construction project by sponsoring the tournament through a sponsorship or by hosting a Hospitality Tent. During the event, specialty contractors, supply firms and service providers who provide professional services to construction firms will benefit from this opportunity to network with industry leaders.
Sponsors can host a branded table on a hole at one of the two host courses, receive two tickets to the awards banquet, and receive recognition in the tournament program and AGC Georgia’s newsletter,. YLP offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors.
AGC Georgia is the leading, statewide professional trade association representing the commercial construction industry in Georgia. For more information please reach out to Machell Harper at harper@agcga.org or visit www.agcga.org.
