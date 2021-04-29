Sports Turf to Sponsor GHSA 5A and 6A Boys & Girls State Track Championships
Sports facility construction and renovation company sponsoring track & field championshipsWHITESBURG, GA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction and specialty surfacing company, is a proud sponsor of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) 5A and 6A Boys & Girls State Track Championships. Sports Track Company, a division of Sports Turf, will be on-site to cheer on track and field athletes across the state as they compete from Thursday, May 13 to Saturday, May 15 at Carrollton High School.
“We are excited to continue our support of high school track coaches and athletes from across the state during the GHSA Track and Field State Championship,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “We are invested in this sponsorship to give back to coaches who give so much to their athletes, even during unprecedented times.”
Sports Turf Company will host a luncheon Thursday, May 13 for all track coaches in attendance.
Specializing in a variety of sport surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass and artificial turf sports fields, as well as tennis courts and track surfaces. Building dreams one field and track at a time, Sports Turf guides schools through the entire process of selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation and ongoing commitment through its lifetime, with a focus on safety, performance and durability.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the southeast. To learn more about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net.
