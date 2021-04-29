St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of a Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401849

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Saint Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/28/2021 at approximately 2133hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance

ACCUSED: Keith Courtemarche

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were dispatched to respond to the GMC Dealership located on Memorial Drive in Saint Johnsbury, Vermont for a suspicious male. Troopers arrived and identified Keith Courtemarche. After further investigation Keith was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance. Keith was brought back to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for fingerprints and processing and cited into Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division for 06/21/21 to answer to the charge of possession of a controlled substance.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/21/21 at 0800hrs

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.