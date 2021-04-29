St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of a Controlled Substance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401849
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: Saint Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/28/2021 at approximately 2133hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Keith Courtemarche
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were dispatched to respond to the GMC Dealership located on Memorial Drive in Saint Johnsbury, Vermont for a suspicious male. Troopers arrived and identified Keith Courtemarche. After further investigation Keith was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance. Keith was brought back to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for fingerprints and processing and cited into Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division for 06/21/21 to answer to the charge of possession of a controlled substance.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/21/21 at 0800hrs
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.