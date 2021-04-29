Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,833 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of a Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401849

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey                            

STATION: Saint Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/28/2021 at approximately 2133hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance

 

ACCUSED: Keith Courtemarche                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were dispatched to respond to the GMC Dealership located on Memorial Drive in Saint Johnsbury, Vermont for a suspicious male. Troopers arrived and identified Keith Courtemarche. After further investigation Keith was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance.  Keith was brought back to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for fingerprints and processing and cited into Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division for 06/21/21 to answer to the charge of possession of a controlled substance.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  6/21/21 at 0800hrs          

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of a Controlled Substance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.