The Australian-German couple who met on the seaside at Byron Bay

(CNN) — It was a summer’s day in Byron Bay, Australia in early 2003. The sun was shining and Gianna Mazzeo, who’d been basking in its rays for most of the day, decided to freshen up with a swim.

As she was coming out of the ocean, Gianna noticed a group of men playing soccer further up the beach, calling to one another as they kicked a ball back and forth on the sand.

Gianna, then 27, is Australian but her parents are from Italy, so she’d spent a lot of time traveling around the EU. She figured the group were from somewhere in Europe, but she couldn’t place the language.

As she made her way back to her beach towel, Gianna found herself staring at one of the guys, who was engrossed in the soccer game and unaware of her gaze.

“I thought he was extremely good-looking,” she recalls now.

Gianna was vacationing in Byron Bay with two friends. One of them, Alessandra, was visiting from Italy, and it was because of her that Gianna, who lived some 1,600 kilometers away in Melbourne, was in…