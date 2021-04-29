/EIN News/ -- STMicroelectronics Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Q1 net revenues $3.02 billion; gross margin 39.0%; operating margin 14.6%; net income $364 million

Q1 free cash flow (1) $261 million after net capital expenditure payments of $405 million

Business outlook at the mid-point: Q2 net revenues of $2.9 billion and gross margin of 39.5%

Geneva, April 29, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the first quarter ended April 3, 2021. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported first quarter net revenues of $3.02 billion, gross margin of 39.0%, operating margin of 14.6%, and net income of $364 million or $0.39 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented:

“In the first quarter of 2021, net revenues increased 35.2% year-over-year. All product groups contributed to this growth, on continued acceleration of demand globally. Operating margin improved 420 basis points to 14.6% and net income increased 89.6% to $364 million.

“On a sequential basis, net revenues decreased 6.8%, 270 basis points above the mid-point of our outlook. Automotive and Power Discrete products and Microcontrollers increased sequentially, partially offset by Personal Electronics products .

“ST’s second quarter outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $2.9 billion, increasing year-over-year by 39%, and decreasing sequentially by 3.8% due to usual seasonality in Personal Electronics; gross margin is expected to be about 39.5%.

“We will drive the Company based on a plan for FY21 revenues of $12.1 billion, plus or minus $150 million, a year-over-year increase of 18.4% at the mid-point. This growth is expected to be driven by strong dynamics in all end markets we address and our engaged customer programs.

“For 2021, we now plan to invest about $2.0 billion in CAPEX to support the strong market demand and our strategic initiatives.”

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP)

(US$ m, except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q/Q Y/Y Net Revenues $3,016 $3,235 $2,231 -6.8% 35.2% Gross Profit $1,175 $1,254 $846 -6.3% 38.9% Gross Margin 39.0% 38.8% 37.9% 20 bps 110 bps Operating Income $440 $657 $231 -33.0% 90.3% Operating Margin 14.6% 20.3% 10.4% - 570 bps 420 bps Net Income $364 $582 $192 -37.4% 89.6% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.39 $0.63 $0.21 -38.1% 85.7%

(1) Non-U.S. GAAP. See Appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP and information explaining why the Company believes these measures are important.





First Quarter 2021 Summary Review

Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ m) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q/Q Y/Y Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) 1,043 953 753 9.4% 38.4% Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) 1,083 1,419 852 -23.7% 27.1% Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) 886 859 623 3.2% 42.2% Others 4 4 3 - - Total Net Revenues 3,016 3,235 2,231 -6.8% 35.2%

Net revenues totaled $3.02 billion, a year-over-year increase of 35.2%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups except the RF Communications (former “Digital”) sub-group. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution increased 21.4% and 76.2%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues decreased 6.8%, 270 basis points above the mid-point of the Company’s guidance. ADG and MDG reported increases in net revenues on a sequential basis while AMS decreased.

Gross profit totaled $1.18 billion, a year-over-year increase of 38.9%. Gross margin of 39.0% increased 110 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to lower unloading charges, manufacturing efficiencies and improved mix partially offset by negative currency effects, net of hedging. First quarter gross margin was 50 basis points above the mid-point of the Company’s guidance mainly due to better product mix.

Operating income increased 90.3% to $440 million, compared to $231 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company’s operating margin increased 420 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 14.6% of net revenues, compared to 10.4% in the 2020 first quarter.

By product group , compared with the year-ago quarter:

Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) :

Revenue increased in both Automotive and in Power Discrete.

Operating profit increased by 280.4% to $85 million. Operating margin was 8.2% compared to 3.0%.

Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) :

Revenue increased in Analog, MEMS and Imaging.

Operating profit increased by 5.4% to $187 million. Operating margin was 17.2% compared to 20.8%.

Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) :

Revenue increased in Microcontrollers and decreased in RF Communications.

Operating profit increased by 140.5% to $172 million. Operating margin was 19.4% compared to 11.5%.

Net income and diluted earnings per share increased to $364 million and $0.39, respectively, compared to $192 million and $0.21, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Trailing 12 Months (US$ m) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 TTM Change Net cash from operating activities 682 922 399 2,376 1,927 23.3% Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) 261 512 113 776 677 14.6%



Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $405 million in the first quarter. In the year-ago quarter, capital expenditures, net, were $266 million.

Inventory at the end of the first quarter was $1.84 billion, compared to $1.77 billion in the year-ago quarter. Day sales of inventory at quarter-end was 91 days compared to 118 days in the year-ago quarter.

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $261 million in the first quarter, up from $113 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the first quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to its shareholders totaling $38 million and executed a $156 million share buy-back as part of its previously announced share repurchase program.

ST’s net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $1.19 billion at April 3, 2021 compared to $1.10 billion at December 31, 2020 and reflected total liquidity of $4.16 billion and total financial debt of $2.97 billion.





Business Outlook

The Company’s guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2021 second quarter is:

Net revenues are expected to be $2.9 billion, a decrease of 3.8% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points;

Gross margin of about 39.5%, plus or minus 200 basis points;

This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.18 = €1.00 for the 2021 second quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts.

The second quarter will close on July 3, 2021.

The Company expects its 2021 CAPEX to be about $2 billion.



Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information.

Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See the Appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of the Company’s non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to their corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward-looking Information

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended) that are based on management’s current views and assumptions, and are conditioned upon and also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated by such statements, due to, among other factors:

changes in global trade policies, including the adoption and expansion of tariffs and trade barriers, that could affect the macro-economic environment and adversely impact the demand for our products;

uncertain macro-economic and industry trends, which may impact end-market demand for our products;

customer demand that differs from projections;

the ability to design, manufacture and sell innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment;

changes in economic, social, public health, labor, political, or infrastructure conditions in the locations where we, our customers, or our suppliers operate, including as a result of macroeconomic or regional events, military conflicts, social unrest, labor actions, or terrorist activities;

unanticipated events or circumstances, which may impact our ability to execute our plans and/or meet the objectives of our R&D and manufacturing programs, which benefit from public funding;

legal, political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit may be a continued source of instability in international markets and currency exchange rate volatility and may adversely affect business activity, political stability and economic conditions and while we do not have material operations in the U.K. and have not experienced any material impact from Brexit on our underlying business to date, we cannot predict its future implications;

financial difficulties with any of our major distributors or significant curtailment of purchases by key customers;

the loading, product mix, and manufacturing performance of our production facilities and/or our required volume to fulfill capacity reserved with suppliers or third party manufacturing providers;

availability and costs of equipment, raw materials, utilities, third-party manufacturing services and technology, or other supplies required by our operations;

the functionalities and performance of our IT systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities including manufacturing, finance and sales, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers or suppliers;

theft, loss, or misuse of personal data about our employees, customers, or other third parties, and breaches of global and local privacy legislation, including the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”);

the impact of intellectual property (“IP”) claims by our competitors or other third parties, and our ability to obtain required licenses on reasonable terms and conditions;

changes in our overall tax position as a result of changes in tax rules, new or revised legislation, the outcome of tax audits or changes in international tax treaties which may impact our results of operations as well as our ability to accurately estimate tax credits, benefits, deductions and provisions and to realize deferred tax assets;

variations in the foreign exchange markets and, more particularly, the U.S. dollar exchange rate as compared to the Euro and the other major currencies we use for our operations;

the outcome of ongoing litigation as well as the impact of any new litigation to which we may become a defendant;

product liability or warranty claims, claims based on epidemic or delivery failure, or other claims relating to our products, or recalls by our customers for products containing our parts;

natural events such as severe weather, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcano eruptions or other acts of nature, the effects of climate change, health risks and epidemics such as the COVID-19 in locations where we, our customers or our suppliers operate;

the duration and the severity of the global outbreak of COVID-19 may continue to negatively impact the global economy in a significant manner for an extended period of time, and also could materially adversely affect our business and operating results;

industry changes resulting from vertical and horizontal consolidation among our suppliers, competitors, and customers; and

the ability to successfully ramp up new programs that could be impacted by factors beyond our control, including the availability of critical third party components and performance of subcontractors in line with our expectations.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of our business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “are expected to,” “should,” “would be,” “seeks” or “anticipates” or similar expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

Some of these risk factors are set forth and are discussed in more detail in “Item 3. Key Information — Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

STMicroelectronics N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($)) Three months ended April 3, March 28, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales 3,011 2,228 Other revenues 5 3 NET REVENUES 3,016 2,231 Cost of sales (1,841) (1,385) GROSS PROFIT 1,175 846 Selling, general and administrative (325) (270) Research and development (444) (375) Other income and expenses, net 34 35 Impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs - (5) Total operating expenses (735) (615) OPERATING INCOME 440 231 Interest income (expense), net (9) 1 Other components of pension benefit costs (2) (3) Gain on financial instruments, net 2 - INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 431 229 Income tax expense (66) (39) NET INCOME 365 190 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1) 2 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY 364 192 EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 0.40 0.22 EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 0.39 0.21 NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS 931.5 916.7









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As at April 3, December 31, March 28, In millions of U.S. dollars 2021 2020 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,454 3,006 2,028 Restricted cash - - 10 Short-term deposits 573 581 537 Marketable securities 132 133 135 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,418 1,465 1,294 Inventories 1,843 1,841 1,772 Other current assets 550 584 500 Total current assets 7,970 7,610 6,276 Goodwill 320 330 175 Other intangible assets, net 434 445 298 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,743 4,596 4,022 Non-current deferred tax assets 717 739 694 Long-term investments 10 10 11 Other non-current assets 784 724 454 7,008 6,844 5,654 Total assets 14,978 14,454 11,930 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 837 795 171 Trade accounts payable 1,281 1,166 960 Other payables and accrued liabilities 1,003 966 856 Dividends payable to stockholders 4 42 6 Accrued income tax 75 84 63 Total current liabilities 3,200 3,053 2,056 Long-term debt 2,137 1,826 1,871 Post-employment benefit obligations 490 506 436 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 74 75 36 Other long-term liabilities 461 488 321 3,162 2,895 2,664 Total liabilities 6,362 5,948 4,720 Commitment and contingencies Equity Parent company stockholders' equity Common stock (preferred stock: 540,000,000 shares authorized, not issued; common stock: Euro 1.04 nominal value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 911,256,920 shares issued, 901,446,386 shares outstanding) 1,157 1,157 1,157 Additional Paid-in Capital 3,127 3,062 3,029 Retained earnings 3,963 3,599 2,938 Accumulated other comprehensive income 559 723 410 Treasury stock (249) (93) (390) Total parent company stockholders' equity 8,557 8,448 7,144 Noncontrolling interest 59 58 66 Total equity 8,616 8,506 7,210 Total liabilities and equity 14,978 14,454 11,930

STMicroelectronics N.V. SELECTED CASH FLOW DATA Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Net Cash from operating activities 682 922 399 Net Cash used in investing activities (413) (312) (821) Net Cash from (used in) financing activities 182 (321) (143) Net Cash increase (decrease) 448 292 (569) Selected Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Depreciation & amortization 256 255 211 Net payment for Capital expenditures (405) (381) (266) Dividends paid to stockholders (38) (40) (53) Change in inventories, net (32) 127 (96)

Appendix

STMicroelectronics

Supplemental Financial Information

Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Net Revenues By Market Channel (%) Total OEM 67% 74% 74% 66% 75% Distribution 33% 26% 26% 34% 25% €/$ Effective Rate 1.19 1.16 1.13 1.10 1.11 Product Group Data (US$ m) Automotive & Discrete Group (ADG) - Net Revenues 1,043 953 851 727 753 - Operating Income 85 94 49 16 23 Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group (AMS) - Net Revenues 1,083 1,419 997 624 852 - Operating Income 187 402 175 56 177 Microcontrollers & Digital ICs Group (MDG) - Net Revenues 886 859 815 733 623 - Operating Income 172 174 142 117 71 Others (a) - Net Revenues 4 4 3 3 3 - Operating Income (Loss) (4) (13) (37) (83) (40) Total - Net Revenues 3,016 3,235 2,666 2,087 2,231 - Operating Income 440 657 329 106 231





a. Net revenues of Others includes revenues from sales assembly services and other revenue. Operating income (loss) of Others includes items such as unused capacity charges, including reduced manufacturing activity due to COVID-19, impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs, management reorganization costs, phase out and start-up costs of certain manufacturing facilities, and other unallocated expenses such as: strategic or special research and development programs, certain corporate-level operating expenses, patent claims and litigations, and other costs that are not allocated to product groups, as well as operating earnings of other products. Others includes:

(US$ m) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Unused Capacity Charges 2 17 38 64 34 Impairment & Restructuring Charges - (1) 2 4 5



(Appendix – continued)

STMicroelectronics

Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

U. S. GAAP – Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation

The supplemental non-U.S. GAAP information presented in this press release is unaudited and subject to inherent limitations. Such non-U.S. GAAP information is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements. Also, our supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP measures used by other companies. Further, specific limitations for individual non-U.S. GAAP measures, and the reasons for presenting non-U.S. GAAP financial information, are set forth in the paragraphs below. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors and management because they offer, when read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP financials, (i) the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results, (ii) the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s business and perform related trend analysis, and (iii) to facilitate a comparison of the Company’s results of operations against investor and analyst financial models and valuations, which may exclude these items.

Net Financial Position (non-U.S. GAAP measure)

Net Financial Position, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, represents the difference between our total liquidity and our total financial debt. Our total liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits, and marketable securities, and our total financial debt includes short-term debt and long-term debt, as represented in our Consolidated Balance Sheets.

We believe our Net Financial Position provides useful information for investors and management because it gives evidence of our global position either in terms of net indebtedness or net cash by measuring our capital resources based on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits and marketable securities and the total level of our financial indebtedness. Our definition of Net Financial Position may differ from definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

(US$ m) Apr 3 2021 Dec 31 2020 Sep 26 2020 Jun 27 2020 Mar 28 2020 Cash and cash equivalents 3,454 3,006 2,714 1,800 2,028 Restricted cash - - - - 10 Short term deposits 573 581 679 687 537 Marketable securities 132 133 134 134 135 Total liquidity 4,159 3,720 3,527 2,621 2,710 Short-term debt (837) (795) (983)(2) (879)(1) (171) Long-term debt(3) (2,137) (1,826) (1,882) (1,172) (1,871) Total financial debt (2,974) (2,621) (2,865) (2,051) (2,042) Net Financial Position 1,185 1,099 662 570 668

(1) 2022 Tranche A of the convertible bond issued in 2017 was reclassified to short-term debt in line with contractual terms.

(2) 2024 Tranche B of the convertible bond issued in 2017 was reclassified to short-term debt in line with contractual terms.

(3) Long-term debt contains standard conditions but does not impose minimum financial ratios. Also, committed credit facilities for $0.8 billion equivalent, are currently undrawn.

(Appendix – continued)

STMicroelectronics

Free Cash Flow (non-U.S. GAAP measure)

Free Cash Flow, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure, is defined as (i) net cash from operating activities plus (ii) net cash used in investing activities, excluding payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in short-term deposits, which are considered as temporary financial investments. The result of this definition is ultimately net cash from operating activities plus payment for purchase and proceeds from sale of tangible, intangible and financial assets and net cash paid for business acquisitions.

We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating and investing activities to sustain our operations. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities.

Free Cash Flow reconciles with the total cash flow and the net cash increase (decrease) by including the payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in short-term deposits, the net cash from (used in) financing activities and the effect of changes in exchange rates. Our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.