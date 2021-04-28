Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:21 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male and two adult female victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported all four victims to local hospitals for treatment. Moments later, members learned of a fifth victim seeking treatment at a local hospital.

Despite all life-saving efforts, one adult male victim and one adult female victim were pronounced dead. All additional victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedents have been identified as 25 year-old George Evans III, and 28 year-old Keosha Ferguson, both of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 25 year-old Tarik Turner, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed in the shooting death of Keosha Ferguson.