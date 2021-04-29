Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JOYY Inc. Filed 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2021, Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.joyy.sg.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at joyy-ir@joyy.sg.

About JOYY Inc.
JOYY is a leading global social media platform that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several social platforms, including Bigo live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for casual games, and instant messaging platform and others. The Company has created highly engaging and vibrant user communities for users across the globe. JOYY was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.sg

ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.sg


