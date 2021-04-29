Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301589
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/28/2021 at 2118 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 64 Northfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal
ACCUSED: Nichole Bouffard
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graniteville, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police observed a suspicious vehicle parked adjacent to the road. Troopers approached the vehicle and spoke with the operator identified as Bouffard. Signs of impairment were detected, Bouffard was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Bouffard was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 05/13/2021 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/2021 at 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191