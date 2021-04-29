Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,856 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 21A301589 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer  

STATION:  Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/28/2021 at 2118 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 64 Northfield, Vermont 

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal 

 

ACCUSED: Nichole Bouffard                                               

AGE: 29 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graniteville, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police observed a suspicious vehicle parked adjacent to the road. Troopers approached the vehicle and spoke with the operator identified as Bouffard. Signs of impairment were detected, Bouffard was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Bouffard was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 05/13/2021 at 0830. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes  

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/2021 at 0830             

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.