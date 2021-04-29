Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301589

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/28/2021 at 2118 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 64 Northfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

ACCUSED: Nichole Bouffard

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graniteville, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police observed a suspicious vehicle parked adjacent to the road. Troopers approached the vehicle and spoke with the operator identified as Bouffard. Signs of impairment were detected, Bouffard was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Bouffard was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 05/13/2021 at 0830.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/2021 at 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191